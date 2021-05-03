Global Marine Oil Market to Create an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of US$ 811 Mn From 2020 and 2030

Marine oil is in high demand from end-use industries such as aqua feed and pharmaceuticals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global marine oil market, with significant obstruction in raw material procurement and the supply of raw material from one country to another.

This reduction in supply consequently hampers production in end-use industries, thereby diminishing the growth of the global marine oil market. Nevertheless, the global marine oil market is expected to gradually recover with the resumption of activities across the globe, and reach a valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Marine Oil Market Study

The EMEA region has a significant market share, catering to more than one third of the global marine oil market, primarily due to backward and forward integration.

Owing to huge demand for marine oil from other end-use industries, the pharmaceuticals and others segments are expected to have a sizeable market share, globally.

Refined marine oil is expected to progress at a CAGR of more than 4%, owing to its high usability in end-use industries.

Increasing utility of plant-based marine oil in aqua feed is a factor fuelling the growth of the marine oil market.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a short-term effect on the global marine oil market.

“EPA DHA-based blended cooking oil is currently gaining traction. It can be one of the potential options to rejuvenate the maturing product life cycle,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the marine oil market are China Fishery Group, Austral Group, Clover Corp, Arbee, Mukka Sea Foods Industries Limited., GC Rieber, Cellana Inc., Pesquera Diamante, Pesquera Hayduk, TASA, Solutex, Pharma Marine, Triple Nine, Evonik Industries, Olvea Group, Nissui Group, and others.

Some of the key developments in the market include:

In 2018, Evonik Industries collaborated with DSM to establish a new joint venture called Vermaris, to manufacture algal oil.

Arbee Fish Oil formulated its skin care moisturizers with minute compositions of fish oil-inherit skin hydrating properties.

In 2019, Nissui Group, in collaboration with NEC Corporation, developed an AI-based technology for monitoring yellowtail growth. This technology is important to manage feed used and proportional growth.

In 2020, GC Riebrer entered into collaboration with Haukeland University Hospital to carry out investigation on supplements based on omega 3 to reduce inflammatory arthritis.

