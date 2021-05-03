Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2026||Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx Inc, GenDx, Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a., TBG Diagnostics Limited, ProImmune Ltd
Global HLA typing for transplant market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the number of transplantation procedures, rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field and rise in the number of older adult’s organ donors.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global HLA typing for transplant market are Abbott, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx Inc, GenDx, Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a., TBG Diagnostics Limited, ProImmune Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Omixon Inc., omicX, MC Diagnostics Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Integrated Gulf Biosystems, InGen and others.
Market Drivers
- Increase in the number of transplantation procedures might enhance the market
- Rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field would accelerate the growth
- Increase in the investment and funding for research purpose can act as a catalyst
- Rise in the number of older adults organ donors has driven the market
Market Restraints
- Devices are very expensive which can restrict the market
- Stringent policies and norms might act as a restraint
- Limited number of medical center for Organ Donation and Transplantation Procedures would hamper the market
SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL HLA TYPING FOR TRANSPLANT MARKET
By Technology
(Non-Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay),
Products and Services
(Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services),
Application
(Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications),
End-User
(Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions, Commercial Service Providers),
Geography
(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)
