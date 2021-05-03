Global Hair Transplant Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2028||Players-Turkey Hair Transplant Centre, Tempus Hair Restoration of Florida, ILHT Dubai, Limmer Hair Transplant Centre, L’Oréal S.A

The hair transplant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 51,787.91 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 18.65% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Allergan, Bernstein Medical, Bosley Inc., GETFUE Hair Clinics, HRBR (IE), HairClub, Venus Concept, Hairline, Acıbadem Healthcare Group, Turkey Hair Transplant Centre, Tempus Hair Restoration of Florida, ILHT Dubai, Limmer Hair Transplant Centre, L’Oréal S.A., Cole Instruments Inc., KYRA Aesthetic Clinic, FueInstrument, Lexington Intl., LLC, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co.,Ltd and Mentok Healthcare Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The increasing number of people suffering from hair loss is amongst the significant factors fueling the growth and demand of hair transplant market.

In addition, the growing number of surgical procedures and growing consumption of high doses of drugs are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the rapidly changing lifestyle of individuals, growing awareness regarding physical appearance and hair loss and growing incidences of stress and workload are also lifting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the unhealthy eating habits of adults and teenagers as well as the mounting demand of technological advancement in cosmetics and skincare are also one of the significant factors flourishing the growth of the hair transplant market.

Increasing spending on healthcare will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

The rapid technological advancements in hair transplant procedures along with increasing hair loss rate and high demand for hair transplant surgeries and related treatment are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the various adverse drug side effects, availability of alternative treatments as well as the cost of treatment will restrain the growth of the hair transplant market, whereas the dearth of reimbursement policies and insurance coverage have the potential to challenge the growth of the hair transplant market.

The hair transplant market is segmented on the basis of surgical method, surgery type, product, therapy, gender and service provider. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of surgical method, the hair transplant market is segmented into follicular unit transplantation (FUT) follicular unit extraction (FUE) and others. Follicular unit extraction (FUE) has further been segmented into follicular isolation technique, robotic hair transplantation and automated FUE hair transplantation.

Based on surgery type, the hair transplant market is segmented into head hair transplant, eyebrow transplant, frontal hairline lowering or reconstruction and others.

On the basis of product, the hair transplant market is segmented into gel, serum, drugs, multivitamins and others. Drugs have further been segmented into finasteride, minoxidil and others.

Based on therapy, the hair transplant market is segmented into platelet-rich plasma therapy (prp), stem cell therapy, laser therapy and others.

Hair transplant market is also segmented on the basis of gender into male and female.

The service provider segment of hair transplant market is segmented into hospitals, trichology clinics, dermatologic clinics, surgical centers and others.

