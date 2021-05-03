Generative Design Market 2021 Share is Expected to Get Massive Profits | Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, Desktop Metal, Esi Group

The Generative Design Market size is estimated to grow from USD 138 Million in 2019 to USD 422 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The base year for calculation in this Generative Design Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Generative Design Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Generative Design Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Altair, Ansys, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, Desktop Metal, Esi Group, Msc Software, Ntopology, Paramatters.

Factors such as rising need for advanced design software to drive product innovation, growing demand for environment-friendly architecture, and enhanced production efficiency are expected to the drive market during the forecast period.

The generative design market study aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across segments, such as component (software and services), application, deployment model, industry vertical, and region.

The software segment is expected to lead the generative design market during the forecast period

By component, the generative design market is segmented into software and services. Software that automatically produces optimum forms or products and buildings are considered in this market. This software is set to transform the role of designers and engineers, drastically reducing manufacturing time. This software is gaining traction from the manufacturing and construction sectors to cut costs of operations.

The product design & development application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

With the advent of AI, generative design has gained popularity among engineers and architects as it provides thousands of design suggestions guided by a number of constraints such as weight, load, cost, and material. Designers and engineers can filter through these suggestions and opt for the best-suited outcomes. Generative design finds major application in product design & development, helping companies achieve lower part-consolidation costs, improve product strength, and simplify supply chains.

The on-premises deployment segment is expected to maintain its dominance in revenue generation during the forecast period

On-premises deployment of generative design software provides organizations the ownership of their own data, business processes, and internal policies, and helps them manage risks and adhere to external compliance requirements. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the flexibility it offers to customize software as per an organization’s dynamic requirements, data security, and privacy.

North America would continue to dominate the market due to easy technology adoption

The global generative design market, by region, covers 5 major regions: North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the US.

The generative design market comprises major solution providers, such as Autodesk (US), Altair (US), ANSYS (US), MSC Software (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), ESI Group (France), Bentley Systems (US), Desktop Metal (US), nTopology (US), and Paramatters (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

This research report categorizes the generative design market based on application, component, deployment model, industry vertical, and region.

Based on Application, the generative design market is segmented as follows:

Product Design & Development

Cost Optimization

Others (Learning and Training)

Based on component, the generative design market is segmented as follows:

Software

Services

Based on deployment models, the generative design market is segmented as follows

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Industry Verticals, the generative design market has been segmented as follows

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Building

Architecture & Construction

Others (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas)

Based on regions, the generative design market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Recent Developments:

In January 2019, Autodesk has collaborated with HP and GE to develop generative design software tools compatible with 3D printers. This would help Autodesk to increase rapid prototyping for 3D-parts.

