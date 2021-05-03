Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market to Maintain Healthy Growth By 2031

The global aerospace industry reached a value of around US$ 350 Bn in 2019. Increased demand for air travel, change in social behaviour, and low interest rates are major factors pushing growth of the aerospace and defence industry, globally, which, in turn, increases the requirement of fiber optic gyroscopes. Demand for fiber optic gyroscopes from sectors such as automotive, transportation & logistics, and robotics is also increasing across the globe. Anticipated shifts in commodity & resource costs is a major economic factor in this market, which is expected to have a vital impact on market growth.

At present, North America holds the largest revenue share in the global fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) industry, owing to the well-established aerospace and defence industry in the region since decades. Three of the top manufacturers of fiber optic gyroscopes, i.e. Honeywell International Inc., Emcore Corporation, and KVH Industries are headquartered in the U.S.

As per the revised report published by Fact.MR, the fiber optic gyroscope market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 920 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Fact.MR has profiled the following key fiber optic gyroscope manufacturers in its report:

Honeywell International Inc.

Emcore Corporation

KVH Industries Inc.

Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH

NADAERO Components

iXBlue SAS

Fizoptika Corporation

Optolink LLC

Al Cielo Inertial Solution Ltd

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

