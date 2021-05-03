Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 Recreational Vehicle Market is valued at USD 42.50 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 68.25 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Global Recreational Vehicle Market is valued at USD 42.50 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 68.25 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Recreational Vehicle Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of Global Recreational Vehicle Market Report-

Motor vehicle or trailer which includes living rooms that designed for accommodation is nothing but the recreational vehicle that often abbreviated as RV. It can be in the form of van or utility vehicle that used for recreational purposes such as camping and it is often equipped with living facilities. Major type of RVs includes campervans, motorhomes, caravans that also known as travel trailers and camper trailers, popup campers, fifth-wheel trailers and truck campers. Typical facilities of this RV include a bathroom, a kitchen and one or more sleeping facilities. RVs can range from the serviceable that containing only sleeping quarters and basic cooking facilities to the luxuri

ous with features such as water heaters, air conditioning (AC), quartz countertops and televisions & satellite receptors. It provides benefits such as its travel gives user a total flexibility, its travel is cheaper, It’s a unique way to connect with nature, user can carry everything that user need with them, its travel is ideal for social distancing, user will get closer to their loved ones which include pets, user can try out a minimalist lifestyle and many more.

Global recreational vehicle market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into towable RV and motorized RV. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into private and commercial.

The regions covered in this Global Recreational Vehicle Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hall Effect Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Recreational Vehicle Companies–

Winnebago Industries

Thor Industries

REV Recreation Group

Forest River Inc

others.

News-

VW Launched Compact Campervan

On July 31st, 2020; The new compact camper is based on the all-new fifth generation Caddy and comes with a host of new features. One example is a new bed concept that has been redeveloped to offer greater versatility and there is now a panoramic glass roof offering a night under the stars. The new Caddy features 19 driving assistance systems including Travel Assist, which for the first time enables assisted driving in a Volkswagen commercial vehicle over the entire range of speeds, and Trailer Assist, which makes reverse manoeuvring with a trailer significantly easier, as well as the Side-Assist and Rear Traffic Alert. There are two turbo diesel engine options– 74bhp and a 120bhp– plus a turbocharged petrol engine delivering 115bhp.The new compact camper will officially be launched at the beginning of September when more details and prices should be made available.

Increasing Adoption of Recreational Vehicles is one of the Major Factors Driving Global Recreational Vehicle Market Growth.

Rapidly increasing demand for comfortable travel & accommodation of large passenger groups & growing consumer preference from conventional holiday packages to road trips are some of the major factors driving the demand for towable and motorized recreational vehicles. For instance, According to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), more than 11% of U.S. households own an RV, the national number of towable RVs shipments at the end of 2016 was nearly about 376,000 and National shipments of all RVs in 2016 surpassed about 430,000 units, the highest total since 1977. In addition, the growing number of active campers is also supporting the demand for RVs. For instance, According to North American Camping Report, the popularity of camping is growing. Overall camping incidence among U.S. households has trended upward. Currently about 61% of U.S. households camp at least occasionally, up from 58% three years ago. It is estimated that more than 37 million households went camping at least once in the last year. Of those households about 14 million camped three or more times. However, seasonal fluctuation in the market and intense competition may hamper the growth of global recreational vehicle market. In spite of that, increasing technological advancements and proliferating RV rental services demand can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the global recreational vehicles market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Recreational Vehicles Market.

North America region is expected to dominate the global recreational vehicles market due to its high popularity among Americans, increasing demand of recreation vehicles for outdoor camping, activities and tours in this region. For instance, According to North American Camping Report, Among U.S. households, 61% are including someone who camps. over 1 million households have started camping each year since 2014, resulting in about 3.4 million U.S. households becoming new campers over the last three years and Among all U.S. campers, 37% including at least 43% of millennials say their access to technology allows them to spend more time camping.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth in this market owing to the significant growth of the middle-class population and increasing emphasis on the development of tourism are boosting the demand for leisure-related goods and activities, like camp grounding and RV camping in countries including India, China, Australia, South Korea, Thailand and Japan which has led to an increase in demand for RVs into the region. For instance, According to World Tourism Organization, intraregional tourism in Asia and the Pacific accounted for some about 197 million international tourist arrivals or 79% of the region’s total in 2013 and Arrivals from other regions represented about 20% or about 50 million. This was more than double its 2000 count of about 110 million i.e. a world share of 16%, reflecting strong growth in international tourism demand for the region.

Global Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation:-

By Product: Towable RV, Motorized RV

By Application: Private, Commercial

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits for Global Recreational Vehicle Industry Statistics Report–

Global recreational vehicle sales statistics report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global recreational vehicle ownership statistics report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global recreational vehicle statistics report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global recreational vehicle sales by state market report cover extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

