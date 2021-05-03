Energy Recovery Ventilator Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Analysis, New Industry Research & Forecast till 2031

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Introduction

Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) is the energy recovery process of exchanging the energy where the ventilation unit is enclosed generally in exhausted building/space air and utilizing it to treat or precondition the entering outdoor ventilation air in commercial and residential HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) systems. Energy recovery ventilators are used in a wide array of areas, such as industries, homes, and offices. The benefit of using energy recovery ventilation is that it meets the requirement of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) ventilation and energy standards, thereby, improving the indoor air quality and reducing the total HVAC equipment capacity.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1540

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Dynamics

The demand for energy recovery ventilator has continued to amplify substantially throughout the years. Rising urbanization is partially responsible for sustaining the growing demand for energy recovery ventilator. Implementation and formulation of various government regulations regarding the use of energy recovery ventilators to furnish the existing buildings and, incorporation of green buildings leading to an increasing investment in construction sector are some factors, which are anticipated to drive the demand for energy recovery ventilator throughout the forecast period. LEED certification by builders has also envisaged the use of energy ventilators in commercial and residential building establishments.

The demand for energy recovery ventilator is directly linked with the economic development of economies and rapid industrialization. Advancements in technologies, such as improvements in heat recovery technology, are vibrant factors expected to drive the global energy recovery ventilator market. The various end users of energy recovery ventilators are industrial, residential, commercial, etc. As these end-users seek energy saving solutions at economical prices, the energy recovery ventilators become a dynamic part of their end-use industries.

The energy recovery ventilator industry is anticipated to be highly competitive and is subjected to face business risks owing to factors such as geographic presence, the technology used, the product’s performance, the price of the products and the customer service. However, growing renovation and repair activities in the residential sector is one of the factors creating opportunities for energy recovery ventilator. Similarly, the growing importance directed at safeguarding renewable and energy efficient sources along with government initiatives in developing support for energy recovery ventilator across municipalities is expected to boost the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period, globally.

The trend in the energy recovery ventilator market is the innovation and sustainability of the products. Industrial buyers primarily focus on factors such as maintenance cost of equipment, the lifespan of products, the operational and energy optimization of the equipment. There are investments in new production technologies and new distribution channels taken up by the industries. The energy recovery ventilator market is expected to influence continuous product developments in regard to exponential industrialization and the rising investments on research and development of energy efficient solutions, which eventually leads to significant growth of energy recovery ventilators.

Get access to TOC covering 200+ Topics – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1540

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:

Run around coil

Heat pipe

Rotary enthalpy wheel

Fixed plate

Thermosiphon

Twin tower

On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1540

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Region-wise Outlook

The rapidly growing construction activity in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to foster the demand for energy recovery ventilator. Renovation and repair activities being undertaken in North America along with increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern region is expected to drive the demand for energy recovery ventilator in the region. Europe is expected to witness a high demand for energy efficient and certified products. As Europe witnesses frequently cold weather throughout the year, the sales of energy recovery ventilator may boost during the forecast period. Several stringent regulations in regards to the increased use of renewable energy sources in Europe are projected to boost the installation of energy recovery ventilator.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1540/S

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global energy recovery ventilator market are

ABB Ltd

Nortek Air Solutions

FUJITSU General

Daikin

Greenheck Fan

General Electric Company

LG Electronics

Munters

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls

Carrier Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Fact.MR’s Trending Reports – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-handling-system-sales-set-to-grow-at-4-2-in-2021-as-automation-penetration-deepens-factmr-study-301210084.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates