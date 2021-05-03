Eco-Friendly Tamper Evident Labels Market Playing Significant Growth During 2028

Steady growth prospects in the tamper evident labels market continued in 2018 and are expected to record 1.6x volume growth through 2028. According to a new Fact.MR study, the market is expected to record volume sales of 11,673 Mn sq. meters by 2028-end. The report opines that the tamper evident labels market will remain consolidated among Tier 3 players, who collectively account for almost half of the market share.

Highlighting the key demand drivers of the tamper evident labels market, Fact.MR’s market study suggests that increasing emphasis on preventing pilferage and product labeling policies in the pharmaceutical industry will remain crucial to the prospects of tamper evident label manufacturers. According to the study, demand for tamper evident labels from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to surpass US$ 7 billion by 2028.

Buoyancy in the automotive industry is likely to complement demand from pharmaceutical industry. Fact.MR expects demand from automotive industry to grow at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Government recommendations on implementing tamper-evident features in automobiles, to address vehicular pollution, and establish improved vehicle identification number (VIN) operations continue to uphold the tamper evident labels market growth.

Fact.MR study envisages plastic to be most preferred material for tamper evident labels manufacturing, projected to account for bulk share of the market share over the period of forecast. Vinyl continues to capture higher demand among plastic variants, accounting for approximately half volume sales. Demand for vinyl is majorly concentrate in the pharmaceutical and electronics industry, where meeting performance requirements in altering temperature and moisture conditions.

Companies involved in tamper evident labels market are focusing on extending their product portfolios to cater to highly lucrative healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Avery Dennison Corporation has extended its portfolio of UHF (Ultra High Frequency) RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) inlay products, specifically targeting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The new AD-810r6 inlay by Avery Dennison Corporation can streamline tracking of assets, prevent inventory loss and improve overall supply chain management accuracy. It is well-suited for medium size packages.

The company has also introduced AD-850m4QT for small format packaging types. Lintec Corporation has introduced a new range of non-transfer type tamper evident labels that leave evidence after the label is tampered. The text VOID appears on the surface that cannot be removed from the package, revealing the evidence that the product has been tampered. These innovative tamper evident labels can be used for high-end cosmetic applications and pharmaceutical products..

Research Methodology

The report on tamper evident labels market is an unbiased compilation of facts derived using unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been deployed to glean vital statistics and data on tamper evident labels market. The data form these methodologies and other external sources are triangulated to obtain highly accurate statistical information on tamper evident labels.

