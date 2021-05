Demand for gluten-free popcorn products market witnessed rising impetus from rising trend of healthy ready-to-eat snacking

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market: Snapshot

The consumption of all gluten-free products has hinged on the rising demand for food products among people with celiac disease or those with marked gluten sensitivity. The global demand for gluten-free popcorn products has witnessed rising impetus from the rising trend of healthy ready-to-eat snacking among worldwide populations of all demographics.

On its own, popcorn made from corn is considered gluten-free. However, the processing of popcorn may be source of gluten cross-contamination in which the corn can pick up gluten along any process of the food preparation it goes through.

The use of flavorings and other additives may also cause popcorn to be not free from gluten and the presence even in mild traces can lead to substantial health problems in people with gluten sensitivity. Hence, there has emerged a separate category of gluten-free popcorn.

Advancements in food preparation methods aimed at avoiding the problems of cross-contamination bode well for the market.

Gluten-free popcorn brands are introducing new flavors in microwavable popcorns. They are also resorting to advanced review and testing methods to ensure that gluten is within the permissible limit of say 20 parts per million (ppm). Gluten-free popcorn products are soaring in attractiveness among gourmets at fairs and movie theaters.

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market Outlook

Globalization has interconnected the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to try something different.

An interconnected, globalized world has allowed people to easily move from one country to another and this has changed the tastes of formerly homogeneous populations that are now willing to experiment with different varieties.

Products containing labeling such as “Free From”, “Low In” is changing consumers buying behavior towards packaged food. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “gluten is a mixture of proteins which are naturally present in grains such as wheat, rye, barley and others.” Thus, food products containing these grains as a whole or as an ingredient contains gluten.

Reasons for covering this Title- Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for gluten-free popcorn products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products.

Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream.

According to a survey by the New York Times in 2014, over one-fourth of the American population is cutting down on gluten or preferably eliminating them entirely. Gluten-free popcorn products are at the top of gluten-free shopping list among consumers.

In order to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products, Gluten-free popcorn products manufacturers are launching and offering new gluten-free popcorn product variants to the consumers.

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Bread

Baked Chips & Wafers

Muffins

Cakes & Pastries

Biscuits & Cookies

Others

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free popcorn products market are Weaver Popcorn Company, Angie’s Artisan treats, LLC, Wyandot, Inc. , Black Jewell Popcorn., Act II, Bob’s Red Mill., Great Northern Popcorn Company., Jiffy Pop., Orville Redenbacher’s., Pop Secret., Skinnygirl Popcorn., SkinnyPop Popcorn., Smartfood Popcorn, among others.

