Comprehensive Report on Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Getinge AB, Smiths Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc.), ResMed, Invacare Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED

The medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,718.71 million by 2028. Increasing respiratory disease burden and growing demand for better medical devices are the major drivers which drives the demand of the medical devices market in the forecast period.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Vyaire Medical Inc

Nidek Medical Products, Inc

Getinge AB

Smiths Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc.)

ResMed

Invacare Corporation

TEIJIN LIMITED

GCE Group

Teleflex Incorporated

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Hill-Rom Services, Inc

Drive DeVilbiss International

Midmark Corporation

CAIRE Inc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

SCHILLER

…………

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market

By Product (Ventilator, Spirometers, Oxygen Concentrators, Anesthesia Machines, CPAP/BIPAP), Mode (Portable, Tabletop, Standalone)

By Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic)

By Facility (Large, Small and Medium)

By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Specialty Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Third Party Distributor)

Scope of the Report:

The report studies different attributes of business such as, recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate an influential Asia-Pacific Medical Devices market report. Researchers and analysts have also estimated key milestones achieved by the market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. Asia-Pacific Medical Devices market research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices by Regions.

Chapter 6: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices.

Chapter 9: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the medical devices market is segmented into ventilator, spirometers, oxygen concentrators, anesthesia machines and CPAP/BIPAP. In 2021, ventilator segment holds the highest share in the medical devices market as the large number of patient pool is suffering from respiratory diseases and COVID-19.

On the basis of mode, the medical devices market is segmented into portable, tabletop and standalone. In 2021, portable segment is dominating the medical devices market due to growing demand for highly advanced and efficient medical devices for treatment.

On the basis of application, the medical devices market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. In 2021, therapeutic segment is dominating the medical devices market due to growing number of surgeries.

On the basis of facility, the medical devices market is segmented into large, small and medium. In 2021, large segment is dominating the medical devices market due to increasing number of wealthy hospitals across the world.

On the basis of end user, the medical devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centres, specialty clinics, long term care centres, rehabilitation centres and homecare settings. In 2021, hospital segment is dominating the medical devices market because most patients are suffering from COVID-19 disease so they would be seen in the hospital to get proper diagnosis and treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical devices market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributor. In 2021, direct sales segment is dominating the medical devices market due to having full control over the sales and revenue process as well as direct interaction with your customers.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific medical devices market reports are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Vyaire Medical Inc., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Getinge AB, Smiths Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc.), ResMed, Invacare Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, GCE Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss International, Midmark Corporation, CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SCHILLER among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

Asia-Pacific medical devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product, mode, application, facility, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific medical devices market report are the China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period as in the Asia-Pacific’s countries, the demand for medical devices is increasing very rapidly due to rapidly increasing population and increasing healthcare expenditure. China is expected to dominate in Asia-Pacific medical devices market as China is one of the leading countries in the Asia-Pacific which utilize advanced medical devices in treatment as well as screening of disease.

