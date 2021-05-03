CMIT/MIT Market by Competitors, Type, Product, Region and Application

CMIT/MIT Market – Introduction

Chloromethylisothiazolinone/methylisothiazolinone (CMIT/MIT) fall under the isothiazolinones family – heterocyclic chemical compounds associated with isothiazole. CMIT/MIT is basically a preservative that comprises antifungal and antibacterial effects, and are efficacious against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and yeast. Traces of CMIT/MIT are found in several water-based products, while the compound is also used in several industrial processes, fuels, paints, detergents, and glue production.

CMIT/MIT can also be utilized in combination with preservatives such as bronopol, benzalkonium chloride, and ethylparaben. CMIT/MIT market growth will also be sustained by use of CMIT/MIT as an effective preservative in paints, adhesives, and washing & cleaning agents, as CMIT/MIT prevents bacterial and fungal growth in packaging.

Accepted concentrations of CMIT/MIT in the U.S. are 8 ppm in cosmetics and 15 ppm in rinse-offs. CMIT/MIT has not been listed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as possible, probable, or known human carcinogen, however CMIT/MIT has been found to be allergic to some humans.

CMIT/MIT Market – Dynamics

Chloromethylisothiazolinone/methylisothiazolinone (CMIT/MIT) market continues to remain underpinned by adoption of the compound in small quantities in consumer products such as cleaning wipes and personal care products. Personal care product manufacturers have shifted their preference from CMIT/MIT to MI owing to growing cases of allergies to isothiazolinones such as CMIT/MIT among consumers.

Human skin has been observed to be hypersensitive to isothiazolinones such as CMIT/MIT, when regularly exposed to sufficiently high concentration of CMIT/MIT, thereby resulting into allergies. The European Cosmetics Regulation restricts the use of CMIT/MIT to maximum of 0.0015% in personal care products rinsed with water, which include hand wash and shampoo.

Additionally, packaging of products containing CMIT/MIT are required to indicate the compound’s presence on the label. The USA EPA has registered CMIT/MIT as an industry insecticide, designating CMIT/MIT as secondary inhalation toxic compound.

Researchers from Kangwon National University, Korea, have investigated CMIT/MIT’s cytotoxic effect in lungs of mice, despite unknown risk factors of this disinfectant. The researchers have found that CMIT/MIT exposure induces pulmonary damage in vivo and in vitro. Such research studies are likely to restrain growth of the CMIT/MIT market in the near future.

CMIT/MIT Market Segmentation:

CMIT/MIT market has been segmented in terms of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as:

5% min

14% min

Others

Based on Application, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as:

Water Treatment

Coating

Cosmetics

Others

Based on region, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as per the compound’s production and consumption.

Region’s analyzed for CMIT/MIT production include

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Regions analyzed for CMIT/MIT consumption include

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

CMIT/MIT Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers an exhaustive analysis on regional dynamics that influence current and future growth prospects of the CMIT/MIT market. A country-level assessment of key aspects of CMIT/MIT market has been included in the regional outlook, which also offers imperative market numbers, such as revenue comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison of all the market segments in that specific regional CMIT/MIT market.

CMIT/MIT Market: Key Market Participants

The report an all-inclusive assessment on the competitive landscape of the CMIT/MIT market, along with a SWOT analysis on all the market players identified and profiled. Analysis on the competitive landscape of the CMIT/MIT market is of high value to the report readers, as they can gain intelligence on growth strategies of their competitors and make fact-based decisions for their businesses.

