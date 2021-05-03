Citric Acid Anhydrous Market 2019: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2029

Global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market Overview

Citric acid anhydrous is a colorless and odorless white powder that is extracted from citrus fruits. The primary use of citric acid anhydrous is as a flavoring agent and preservative in food and beverages. The global citric acid anhydrous market is directly influenced by growth in food and beverages industry, consumer’s interest for food & beverage products has created a lucrative opportunity for the citric acid anhydrous market. Further, citric acid anhydrous is massively used in the cosmetic industry for hair care (conditioners, shampoos & styling), skin care (facial cleansing, facial care, body care, baby care) and toiletries (shower & bath, oral care) products. Citric acid anhydrous acts as a buffering & neutralizing agents, chelating/sequestering agents, and softening agents, which has created a massive demand for citric acid anhydrous in skin care and beauty products. In the pharmaceuticals industry, citric acid anhydrous is mainly used for its antioxidant property, and in many medicines, it is used as a preservative due to its chemical formulation citric acid anhydrous manufactured with various grade to use in the respective industry. The global citric acid anhydrous market is likely to withstand higher growth due to its extensive use in prominent sectors.

Increasing demand for citric acid anhydrous in various industries

The demand for citric acid anhydrous is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to rising inclination towards functional food additives globally. The food and beverage industry dominates the market of citric acid anhydrous with more than three-fourth share. The demand for citric acid anhydrous in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is emerging with substantial opportunity and is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the forecast period. Although citric acid anhydrous is a safe additive, it could cause minor side effects, which include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin irritation, rashes, etc. Manufacturers can help the citric acid anhydrous market grow by eliminating the side-effects.

Global citric acid anhydrous market segmentation

The citric acid anhydrous market can be segmented into grade, form, application and packaging type. By grade, citric acid anhydrous market can be categorized into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade and feed grade. The citric acid anhydrous market can be segmented by its form, such as powder and granular. By application, the global citric acid anhydrous market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. In packaging type segment, citric acid anhydrous market can be segmented into bottle, bulk and tetra packaging.

The global citric acid anhydrous Market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global citric acid anhydrous key market players

The global market for citric acid anhydrous comprises several developers, who are primarily developing advanced versions of citric acid anhydrous mainly for cosmetic and Pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Archer Daniels Midland, American Tartaric Products, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Citrique Belge, Foodchem International Corporation, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Thai Anhydrous Citric Acid, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical, COFCO Bio-chemical, Cargill, Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Guoxin Xielian Energy Co., Ltd., RZBC Group, Rizhao Jinsui Trade Co., Ltd., Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Rizhao Ruisite International Trade Co., Ltd., Gansu Jinbao Industry Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Barker Industries, Cater Chemicals Corp., Wintersun Chemical, Penta Manufacturing Company, Bruchem, Inc., Gojira Fine Chemicals, TTCA Co., Ltd, FoodChem Corporation‎, Shanghai Billion Chemical Chemical Co. Ltd., Univar Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the citric acid anhydrous market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for citric acid anhydrous. The research report provides analysis and information according to citric acid anhydrous market segmented into grade, form, application, packaging type.

The citric acid anhydrous report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Citric acid anhydrous Market Segments.

Citric acid anhydrous Market Dynamics

Citric acid anhydrous Market Size

Supply & Demand for citric acid anhydrous

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for citric acid anhydrous Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

