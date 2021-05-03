Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2026

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market- Overview

Casein glycomacropeptide, commonly known as GMP, refers to a bioactive peptide that is found in mammalian milk & released in whey during making of cheese. Use of casein glycomacropeptide in functional foods & beverages and dietary supplements is gaining grounds, on account of its nutrition-rich profile and multifarious benefits offered. Use of highly-purified casein glycomacropeptide for effective treatment of Phenylketonuria, an amino acid metabolism disorder, is gaining traction owing to low concentration of phenylalanine amino acid.

Rising number of health-savvy consumers are developing high interest in consumption of dietary supplements for a healthy lifestyle. This, in turn, is likely to fuel investments in the global casein glycomacropeptide market during the forecast period.

Casein glycomacropeptide is gaining rapid popularity across the globe as a popular protein source and with a bountiful health benefits, thereby finding its way through the dietary supplements space. Moreover, low levels of aromatic amino acids in casein glycomacropeptide also makes it a suitable for dietary intake for patients suffering from hepatic and tyrosinemia disorders.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market- Novel Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the casein glycomacropeptide market include S A Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., GL Biochem Ltd., American Dairy Products Institute, Agropur Ingredients, Arla Food Ingredients, and others.

In 2018, Arla Foods Ingredients- a leading player in the casein glycomacropeptide market- developed a single whey protein variant to deal with the issue of textural deterioration in case of protein bars. ‘Lacprodan® TexturePro’, which is a high-quality whey protein ingredient, is capable of offering superior texture to protein bars resulting in enhanced quality retention and increased shelf-life. Capitalizing on the ever-evolving demand for protein bars, the company vies to enhance customer experiences while savoring their favorite protein bars, which will create favorable grounds for repeated sales.

In 2017, Agropur Ingredients- a key player in the casein glycomacropeptide market- made an official announcement of broadening of its exclusive ingredients business. As per the new structure, Agropur Ingredients will comprise of three discrete sectors- Dairy Solutions, Custom Solutions, and Nutrition Solutions. The new structure is a major step toward streamlining of the US processes of Agropur and enabling the Cooperative to exceed expectations of its customer bases worldwide.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market- Dynamics

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market – Need to Nourish Cognitive Abilities & Development Propel Adoption in Pediatric Nutrition

Importance of sialic acid as a component for cognitive development in infants continues to gain traction. Both bovine and breast milk differ in terms of sialic acid concentration and so does sialic acid consumption in infants. As pointed by multiple sources, dietary sialic acid fosters remarkable learning abilities in the early development stages.

Casein glycomacropeptide, a rich and reliable source of sialic acid, is being actively adopted as a viable ingredient by brands offering pediatric nutrition products. Products infused with casein glycomacropeptide aid in healthy development of neuronal and cognitive abilities in infants, thereby driving growth of casein glycomacropeptide market over the forecast period.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market – Manufacturers Experiment with Innovative Business Models to Reap Revenues

The key players in the casein glycomacropeptide market are channelizing their efforts toward expansion of their distribution networks, which will led to improved customer outreach and repeat sales. Moreover, casein glycomacropeptide is extremely economical to manufacturers, thereby offering them advantages in terms of cost optimization. Manufacturers are also focusing on small-scale production units, wherein testing of ingredients is relatively easy and, subsequently, the time-to-market is considerably less.

Manufacturers in the casein glycomacropeptide market are focusing on production ramp-up and boosting speed of product launches. Key stakeholders in the casein glycomacropeptide market are experimenting with innovative business and marketing models to improve their product positioning amid intensely competitive landscape. Moreover, brands in the casein glycomacropeptide market are also focusing on value proposition as a vital element of their marketing models, thereby resulting in increased customer-brand interaction.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Segmentation

Casein glycomacropeptide market can be segmented on the basis of demographics as children (below 18 years old) and adults (18 and above years old). The major share of casein glycomacropeptide market is estimated to hold by the adult demographic segment. The children demographic segment is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Casein glycomacropeptide market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as food products, beverages, nut butter, fruit leathers, gelatins, sauces, extruded solids and others.

Casein glycomacropeptide market can also be segmented on the basis of form of the products as powder, bars, liquid and solid extruded. The acceptance of casein glycomacropeptide as a dietary supplements is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for food end-use application segment in the forecast period.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Regional Outlook

Casein glycomacropeptide market can also be segmented on the basis of geographies as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, CIS and Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the segmented regions, the global casein glycomacropeptide market is expected to be dominated by the North America market. North America market is expected to be the most attractive market growing with a high pace in the forecast period. The growth of North America market is due to the growing consumer preference towards healthy and alternative energy sources.

The APEJ casein glycomacropeptide market is also expected to show growth opportunity due to increasing population and health awareness among the people.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the major players of the casein glycomacropeptide market are Arla Food Ingredients, GL Biochem Ltd., S A Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Agropur Ingredients, American Dairy Products Institute, and others.

