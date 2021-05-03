Cardiology Genomic Testing Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

Heart disorders can be inherited and passed from parents to children via their genes. Cardiology genomic testing helps in detecting diseases such as aortopathy and congenital heart diseases. Also, it can be useful for family members who are at a risk of developing heart problems.

The growing prevalence of heart diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias and atherosclerosis is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the cardiology genomic testing market over the forecast period. According to Invitae Corporation, more than 1 in 200 people have inherited some form of heart disease. Moreover, unhealthy lifestyle choices increase the risk of heart disease and this factor is driving the cardiology genomic testing market.

Genetic disorders affect the development of blood vessels and lead to heart diseases. Identification of genetic causes can save lives. The technology used for cardiology genomic testing is called NGS (Next generation Sequencing). The technology further reads the genetic content which helps in identifying the changes in DNA sequence. The mutations associated with heart conditions can occur due to pathogens.

Cardiology Genomic Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cardiology genomic testing helps in diagnosis, prognosis, and management of heart diseases. Cardiology genomic testing helps in identifying patients with a high risk of heart failure or arrhythmias. Also, the test differentiates and confirms the disease from other causes. Cardiology genomic testing also helps in directing treatment options which will avoid trigging cardiac events. Cardiology genomic testing kits provide rapid results and great efficiency. It also helps in reducing risks among patients. However, the number of genes vary with disorders. The overall cardiology genomic market testing is pushed by the growing expenditure on healthcare.

Cardiology Genomic Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cardiology genomic testing market can be segmented on the basis of sample type, type of testing and diagnosis, application, and end user.

Based on sample type, the global cardiology genomic testing market is segmented as:

Saliva

Blood

Cheek Swabs

Based on testing and diagnosis, the global cardiology genomic testing market is segmented as:

Genetic Screening

Pre-symptomatic Genetic Testing

Based on application, the global cardiology genomic testing market is segmented as:

Cardiomyopathies

Arrhythmias

Aortopathy

Other Cardiac Disorders

Based on end user, the global cardiology genomic testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialized Centers

Cardiology Genomic Testing Market: Overview

Cardiology genomic testing kits are used as a preventive healthcare diagnostic kit to save the lives of patients. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 86 million people have at least one type of cardiovascular disease. Cardiology genomic testing kits are easy to use and the results are obtained within 4-8 weeks. The global market for cardiology genomic testing is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The cardiology genomic testing market is expected to increase with a rise in cardiac diseases among adults and children. Treatment is necessary for inherited and untreated heart conditions to further prevent serious problems such as heart attacks.

Cardiology Genomic Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cardiology genomic testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global cardiology genomic testing market owing to the increasing number of cardiac diseases.

Also, the market in North America will rise due to the advancements in technology as well as strict regulations for patient care and safety in the region. The cardiology genomic testing market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by the key players. In addition, cardiology genomic testing is contributing to the improvement of the health of the population by decreasing heart attack and congenital heart disease rates. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global cardiology genomic testing market throughout the forecast period.

Cardiology Genomic Testing Market: Key Players

The global market for cardiology genomic testing is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in cardiology genomic testing kits are Color Genomics, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Admera Health, Helix OpCo LLC, Blueprint Genetics Oy. Illumina, Inc., Gnome Diagnostics, Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals, LLC., CENTOGENE AG, and Oasis Diagnostics Corporation among others.

