CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Trends and demand | Industry Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio

Data Bridge Market Research released study on titled CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It uses exploratory techniques like qualitative and quantitative analysis to uncover and along with several market dynamics. CAR-T Therapy Treatment market report has been structured with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. The business report displays a market research study that explores several significant facets related to CAR-T Therapy Treatment market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects. The market research includes historical and forecast data from like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading players by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc

AbbVie Inc

Adaptimmune

Amgen Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

BioAtla LLC

…………

Segmentation: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

By Targeted Antigens

Antigens on Solid Tumors Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII) Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2) Mesothelin (MSLN) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2) Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2) Glypican-3 (GPC3) Others

Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19) Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20) Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22) Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30) Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)

Others

By Drugs

Yescarta

Kymriah

Actemra

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



Scope of the Report:

The report studies different attributes of business such as, recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate an influential CAR-T Therapy Treatment market report. Researchers and analysts have also estimated key milestones achieved by the global market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of CAR-T Therapy Treatment industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. CAR-T Therapy Treatment market research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient’s T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient’s T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient’s immune system.

According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated that the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of CAR-T Therapy Treatment.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of CAR-T Therapy Treatment.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of CAR-T Therapy Treatment by Regions.

Chapter 6: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of CAR-T Therapy Treatment.

Chapter 9: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

Competitive Landscape and CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of CAR-T Therapy Treatment in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

