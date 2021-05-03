Camping Tents Statistics 2021 | Facts and Data | Market Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Analysis Report, 2027

Camping Tents Statistics 2021

There have been 7 million new camper households in the U.S. since 2014.

There has been a 72% increase in the percentage of campers who camp 3 or more times annually since 2014.

66% of families say that the number of times they camp will increase in 2019.

In 2018, families choosing to camp has grown by 4 million, reaching an all-time high of 78.8 million.

There has been a 22% increase since 2014 in the number of families who camp at least once a year.

5% of families stated that they camped for the first time in 2018.

There has been a 17% increase in the percentage of families who camp with children over the past five years.

66% of teens and 51% of children say that they are enthusiastic about camping.

The global camping tents market is expected to grow at a significant pace by 2024. The major drivers of camping equipment are increasing frivolous expenditure, changing lifestyle, and rising participation in outdoor activities. Increasing health benefits of outdoor activities are expected to give new shape to the camping equipment market in coming years.With the growing demand, the vendors are focusing on developing innovative camping tents to fulfill the dynamic needs of the consumers.Compact design, lightweight, and eco-friendly materials are some of the features becoming common to camping tents. Despite various challenges such as low penetration, adoption of glamping and RVthe market for camping equipment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Camping Tents Companies

AMG Group

Hilleberg

Johnson Outdoors

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

Exxel Outdoors

NEMO Equipment

Simex Outdoor International

Skandika

Snugpak

Sports Direct International

VF Corporation

Kay Market Segments:

By Product Type,

Tunnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

By Tent capacity,

4-person tent

6-person tent

8-person tent

By End User,

Individual users

Commercial users

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

