Baler Market 2020 – Technological Advancements, Current and Future Scenario of The Global Market and Forecasts to 2028| Top Players- AGCO CORPORATION.; CLAAS KGAA MBH; CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.; DEERE & COMPANY.; IHI CORPORATION

Baler market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.40% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing preference for stationery wire tying balers have been identified as primary factors for the growth of the baler market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Farmers who used to collect cut hay and compact it into compressed form, manageable parcels for efficient transport, usually use balers in their fields. Small square balers could harvest a bale hay weighs between 18 to 32 kg whereas, large bales could produce 454 Kgs of bales. Therefore, large balers must be moved with the help of tractors.

Increasing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of the product, growing adoption of livestock farming across the globe, increasing levels of disposable income of the people, rapid urbanization along with changes in lifestyle and dietary habits of the consumers, surging levels of investment by the government and original equipment manufacturers in developing economies for advanced mechanization in agriculture sector are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the baler market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, integration of innovative technologies in farming, increase in demand from industrial sector along with entry of retailers and product suppliers catering to high sales volume demand from the farmers which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the baler market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

High cost of maintenance of the products along with rising initial cost which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the baler in the projected timeframe mentioned above. Lack of technical knowledge which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the baler report are AGCO Corporation.; CLAAS KGaA mbH; CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.; Deere & Company.; IHI Corporation; KUHN SAS; KUBOTA Corporation.; Maschinenfabrik Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG; Mahindra Tractors; SDF S.p.A.; American Baler Company.; International Baler; McHale.; Takakita Co., Ltd.; Carlos Mainero & CO SAICFI.; Vermeer Corporation.; CLAAS KGaA mbH; KARTAR Agro Industries Private Limited; Sitrex S.p.A; Minos Agricultural Machinery; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the baler market due to the prevalence of large agricultural land area and growing mechanization of agricultural processes, growing livestock farming along with presence of various manufacturers in the region while Europe region will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the increasing number of initiatives undertaken by the government to promote machinery usage in agriculture along with large farming sizes and technological advancements in agriculture in the region.

Global Baler Market Scope and Market Size

Baler market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end use, distribution channel, industry and size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the baler market is segmented into round balers, and square balers. Square balers have been further segmented into small square balers, and large square balers.

Based on application, the baler market is segmented into hay compressing, straw compressing, cotton compressing, and others.

Based on the end use, the baler market is segmented into individual, and commercial.

The baler market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel is segmented into online, and offline.

Based on industry, the baler market is segmented into agriculture, livestock industry, and others.

On the basis of size, the baler market is segmented into bound with twine, strapping, netting, and wire.

Based on regions, the Baler Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

