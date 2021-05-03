Balanos Oil Market 2018 || New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects By 2028

BALANOS OIL MARKET INTRODUCTION

Balanos oil is extracted from the nuts of Balanites aegyptiaca, an Egyptian tree, also known as a desert date. The Balanites aegyptiaca grows irrespective of the soil type and climatic conditions. The tree has been around for four thousand years in Egypt. The tree grows up to thirty-three feet high. It produces a yellow fruit which is used for making balanos oil. The balanos oil is primarily used in making perfumes, in cooking, medicinal purposes and cosmetics. The balanos oil contains essential fatty acids and unsaponifiables, such as yamogenin and diosgenin. The major constituents of balanos oil are linoleic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid and palmitic acid, of which the linoleic and oleic acid form 25-30% of the volume. Balanos oil is obtained by cold pressing the almonds of the plant. It contains the ingredients calcium, magnesium, iron, copper, zinc and thiamine. Each seed has about 560 mg of Vitamin E.

Among all forms of aromatizing by ancient Egyptian methods such as incense burning, fumigation, fragranced oils and pomade, only aromatic perfume-oil seems consistent, that is considered as perfumes. Vegetable oils were used as a carrier oil for the essence and two other oils, ‘balanos and ben’, were favored by the ancient perfumers due to their naturally neutral odor, which does not interfere with the final fragrance. The two oils also helped in keeping the fragrance long-lasting.

Balanos oil regenerates and heals dry and broken hair, reduces dandruff and itchy scalp and eliminates wrinkles. It also softens the skin and improves the elasticity of the skin, while encouraging the regeneration of cells. It relieves acne, boils, fungal infections, sunburn and rash. Balanos oil is also used in the treatment of jaundice, stomach aches, asthma, wounds, malaria, intestinal worm infection, dysentery, constipation, diarrhea and fever.

The increasing demand for balanos oil in the developed countries for skin care and beauty products profits rural people, who pick and transport the fruit to the mill to be processed. The remains of the fruit, seed cake, after the seed is extracted to produce the balanos oil is used as animal fodder. The balanos oil market is expected to experience higher demand rates annually. Moreover, the balanos oil market is also likely to be driven by the growing influence of natural remedies globally.

BALANOS OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for natural products and rising income are some of the factors, which are driving the growth of balanos oil market. Various companies across the globe are improving their product line, thus introducing new products along with an improvement in the quality of balanos oil. Apart from its use in perfumes, balanos oil is also used for making cosmetics and regenerate skin due to cuts and burns. It also helps to reduce scarring and strengthen the hair. The balanos oil has anti-microbial properties. The balanos oil is also used for massages to relieve pains and aches, as well as to treat skin problems. Being herbal in nature, balanos oil is medically used to relieve headaches. All these factors are contributing to the expansion of the balanos oil market across the world.

BALANOS OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Balanos oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user as:

Perfume

Cooking

Cosmetics

Medicinal

The balanos oil is also segmented on the basis of purpose, price and the methodology used to manufacture and extract it.

BALANOS OIL MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe is expected to hold the most significant market share in the balanos oil market. This growth is attributed to the massive demand for organic products in personal care and health benefiting products in the region. North America is anticipated to dominate the global balanos oil market owing to the broad consumer base for natural products in the area. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR between assessed periods, owing to the increasing demand for natural ingredients. Increasing awareness and rising purchasing power are fuelling the demand for balanos oil in various applications, for instance, medicinal purposes, and perfumes & cosmetics.

BALANOS OIL MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the balanos oil market are:

FasoStore

Premier Specialties

Shea Terra Organics

Toogga

Aunatural Organics

Huiles Bertin

