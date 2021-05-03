Baby Bassinets Market Expected To Witness Profitable Growth In Foreseeable Future And Europe Expected To Lead Market Share Baby Bassinets Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Baby Bassinets Market Introduction

Baby bassinets are small sleeping spaces for young infants and toddlers. The baby bassinets are specifically for the age group of babies ranging from birth to six months. Baby bassinets are designed to provide safety and comfort to the baby. Baby bassinets allow the resting babies to be carried from one place to another.

Among the two types of bassinets, light-weight & portable baby bassinets and sturdier & non-portable baby bassinets, the light-weight and portable baby bassinet is much efficient and is in more demand as compared.

Some of the trends that the market is witnessing includes growing birth rates, changing lifestyle habits and increasing awareness about the children’s safety and comfort.

Escalating women workforce has led to an increase in the disposable income and thus, increased the purchasing power of the family, which, in turn, has amplified the demand for the baby products such as baby bassinets in the market.

Also, several regulations by the government have been passed for the proper protection, comfort and safety of the children, which has led to the rise in the demand for the baby care products, which, in turn, boosts the demand for the baby bassinets in the market.

Baby Bassinets Market Dynamics

The critical factor influencing the global baby bassinets market is the changing lifestyles and adapting modern lifestyle, which has prompted consumers across the world to actively seek for the safe and convenient products for the babies.

The principal objective of the government to keep the children safe is encouraging manufacturers to develop more reliable and comfortable baby bassinets. Government regulatory bodies such as ASTM and ACCC have enforced standards & regulations to ensure the safety of the babies from the known safety hazards that may cause harm to the babies.

Quality of baby bassinets and its adherence to the standards have improved with time, and parents are showcasing greater reliance upon such type of baby bassinets, thereby aiding in market expansion. The factors, which may negatively impact the growth of the baby bassinets include the lack of awareness of the consumers regarding such products and the steep prices of baby bassinets.

Baby Bassinets Market Segmentation

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of the type as:

In-bed baby bassinets

Bedside baby bassinets

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of portability as:

Portable

Non-portable

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of materials as:

Wood

Plastics

Others

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of baby age as:

Young Infants (2 months to 12 months old)

Toddlers (18 months to 36 months old)

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of price as:

Low

Medium

High

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

Online distribution channel

Retail shops and supermarkets

Baby bassinets market can be segmented on the basis of region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Baby bassinets market can also be segmented on the basis of quality, size, mattress and others.

Baby Bassinets Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for the baby bassinets varies across the world. The global baby bassinets market is expected to witness a profitable growth during the forecast period. The Europe region is expected to drive the growth of the global baby bassinets market as the manufacturers are highly focusing on offering a product that is efficient enough for the babies.

The European regulations drafted for the baby care products is that, the product should be multipurpose, comfortable and along with the safety measures associated with the baby. APEJ region is expected to register high growth in the global baby bassinets market during the forecast period as the economy is still developing.

Japan is expected to observe a sluggish growth in the next few years, owing to the use of various technologies and alternatives. The Middle East and Africa market for the baby bassinets is expected to observe an average growth.

Baby Bassinets Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the global Baby Bassinets Market are:

Delta Children’s Products Corp

Babybjorn AB

SwaddleMe

Graco Children’s Products Inc.

MiClassic

HALO Innovations Inc.

Arm’s Reach Concepts Inc.

