Aviation Carpet Market Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2031

Commercial and private aircrafts worldwide are generally equipped with a range of soft goods including aviation carpets that not only enhance the aesthetic value but also improve noise absorption and dampening of vibration. As quality standards are of high importance in the aviation industry, the carpets are developed with special attention given to color, material, design and durability. The aviation carpets are made of various kinds of materials including wool, nylon, polyamide, wool-polyamide combination, and nylon-wool combination. Global demand for aviation carpets has been witnessing an exponential rise in the recent years, owing to expansion of aviation industry along with the need to ensure safety and comfort of passengers.

Aviation Carpet Market Dynamics

Significant development in aviation industry and growing air traffic on the coattails of rising number of air passengers in both developed and developing countries are the key factors influencing the growth of aviation carpet market. To meet the ever-increasing demand and high-quality standards, manufacturers are focusing on development of ultra-light aviation carpets to reduce fuel consumption, which in turn is likely to create potential growth prospects of the aviation carpet market. In addition, transformation in the aerospace industry with emergence of high-tech and modernized aircrafts may further fuel the expansion of aviation carpet market.

North America Leads Gains in Aviation Carpet Market, APAC Presents Lucrative Opportunities

North America is likely to contribute relatively high revenue share to the aviation carpet market, owing to presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Bombardier in the region. Increase in the demand for environment-friendly and comfortable airlines is further expected to augur well with growth of North America aviation carpet market.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to emerge as an attractive region for aviation carpet market, on the back of growing commercial aviation industry and passenger traffic. Heavy investment in construction of new airports and overhaul activities of worn-out aircrafts in emerging economies such as China and India is also expected to complement the expansion of aviation carpet market in these regions. Further, increase in number of both domestic and international air travelers, on the back of stable economic growth, rising disposable income, and high spending capabilities, may continue to strengthen APAC aviation carpet market.

Restraints:

Nylon aviation carpets generally attract more dirt and stain than wool. Thus, to keep nylon carpets clean, the entire maintenance manual that comes with them must be changed. This is anticipated to act as a restraining factor for the growth of the aviation carpet market over the forecast period.

Trends:

Market leaders — both dedicated manufacturers and OEMs — are focusing on research and development activities to develop innovative and efficient products. Moreover, the players in the aviation carpet market are focusing on providing customized carpets based on consumer demand. Additionally, strong outlook of aerospace industry will create significant opportunities for the aviation carpet manufacturers.

Aviation Carpet Market: Segmentation

The global aviation carpet market can be segmented on the basis of material type and application.

Based on material type, the global aviation carpet market is segmented into:

Wool

Nylon

Polyamide

Wool/Polyamide

Wool/Nylon

Based on application, the global aviation carpet market is segmented into:

Commercial Aircraft

Defense/Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Others

Aviation Carpet Market – Notable Developments

SCS Interiors, Scott Group Studio, Botany Weaving, OmnAvia Interiors, LLC, Aircraft Interior Products, Inc., Vandana Carpets, DESSO Aviation, B.I.C. Carpets, Spectra Interior Products, Mohawk, Luxia Innovation, Lantal Textiles, Haeco, BACC, Aerofloor, CAP Carpet, Haima Carpet, Airworthy Aerospace, Anjou Aeronautique, Delos Aircraft, Neotex, Cabernet Carpets, and Wilton Weavers are among the leading players operating in the aviation carpet market.

In November 2018, OmnAvia Interiors, a key player in the aviation carpet market, was chosen by Wollsdorf Leather to be its exclusive distributor of leather in North America for the business of private jet market.

In June 2018, Scott Group Studio, a luxury carpet company, launched ‘Turas’, the latest collection of luxury aviation and yachting carpet. According to the company, each design can be customized to interior furnishing and it is primarily comprised of silk and wool blend.

In April 2018, DESSO, a Tarkett Company, introduced several innovations to its line of DESSO® aviation carpets which include – Hook’nFly: an innovative, quick and easy carpet refurbishment solution for the aviation industry, Safetred Aviation: a Non-textile flooring portfolio, and DESSO spectrum: a color-on-demand aviation carpet.

In April 2018, Mohawk Group, one of the leading aviation carpet market players, launched it freshly redesigned e-commerce site, with an aim to inspire customers and drive rug purchases to online and brick and mortar retailers.

Aviation Carpet Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global aviation carpet market include:

SCS Interiors

Lantal

DESSO AVIATION

LUXIA INNOVATION

Vandana Carpets

MOHAWK CARPET, LLC

Aircraft Interior Products, Inc.

Spectra Interior Products

OmnAvia Interiors, LLC

B.I.C. CARPETS

BOTANY WEAVING

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

