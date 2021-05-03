Automotive TIC Market 2020-2027: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive TIC Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automotive TIC industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automotive TIC Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Automotive TIC validates the test and inspection results against the standard set by the government, international standardization and other. Currently, it is widely used by the manufacturer to show that their products are manufactured according to the government standardization and regulations. It also helps the manufacturer to improve the marketability of their products. According to Statista, the consumer electronic segment amounts to USD 301,311 million in 2018. Most of the revenue is generated from China.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, new car registration in EU increased to 14.60 million in 2016. The strongest growth took place in the sports utility vehicle segment that is about 3.7 million new cars were SUVs. Thus the above factor proves the automotive industry is growing and will derive the demand of Automotive TIC.

Market Drivers:

Growth in automotive production worldwide

Raising awareness about safety among consumers

Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Varying regulations and standards across regions

Time consuming for the overseas qualification test

Segmentation: Global Automotive TIC Market

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By Application

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape: Global Automotive TIC Market

The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive TIC Market

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

The other players in the market are TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

In, July, 2018, SGS SA invested in new accreditations, laboratory services, testing facilities and parameters which will hlp the company with latest development, capabilities and new service available.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automotive TIC report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automotive TIC market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automotive TIC market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive TIC market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive TIC market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive TIC market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

