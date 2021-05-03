Automated Test Equipment Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Test Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Test Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Test Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automated test equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.14 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 3.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics, rind demand for cost-effective testing, and the high use of system-on chip.

Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is a machine that uses automation and control systems to detect faults and performs tests on devices. The device on which the test is performed is known as under Test (DUT) or Unit under Test (UUT). ATE can be used to test hardware, software, semiconductors, or electronics. ATE provides quick results, and helps in quickly determining any defects or faults in a particular device. It helps in saving manufacturing costs and prevents he introduction of any device with faults in the market.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for cost-effective testing method drives the demand for this market

Rising complexities in product design accelerates the demand for sophisticated texting methods to ensure reliability and standardised results

Advancements in technology, including advanced design-for-test and adaptive testing

Rising demand for consumer electronics and increased penetration of smartphones, with developments such as LTE, 4G, and 5G in smartphones

Rising demand from the automobile sector due to the increasing electronic use in this sector

Increased demand for ATE’s in the defence sector to ensure to efficient functioning of equipments and optimal performance

Innovations and increased applicability of IoT in various sectors leading to automation enhances the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Automated Test Equipments are relatively expensive hinders its growth

Low profits margins due to stiff competition and rivalry restrains the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Automated Test Equipment Market

By Type of Test Equipments

Memory

Non-memory

Discrete

Test Handlers

By Component

Industrial PCs

Mas Interconnect

Handler/Prober

By Application

Defence

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In January 2019, Lemsys SA, a global pioneer in providing automated test equipments for high power semiconductors was acquired by Teradyne. With this acquisition, it would broaden the test solutions that are provided to customers and with Teradyne’s technology expertise and experience in automation equipment for test and industrial applications, their business would not be confined only to China and Europe, but would grow globally, thereby becoming market leaders in automated test equipment solutions.

In March 2017, Virginia Panel Corporation, a global provider of Mass Interconnect solutions for automatic test equipments, entered into a business partnership with Amplicon in order to unite its automated test solutions with the best quality products. This partnership would benefit the customers since they would be provided with a simplified and quick test solution for a large variety of products, hence expanding their client base. There would be increased demand for engineered test solutions hence accelerating the demand for this market in the forecasted period

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Global automated test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in automated test equipment market are Virginia Panel Corporation, MAC Panel Company, Xcerra Corporation, National Instruments., SPEA S.p.A., Western Digital Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd, Astronics Corporation., Roos Instruments, Inc., CHROMA ATE INC., SAMSUNG, Test Research, Inc., ANRITSU CORPORATION., Exicon Group, Aemulus Corporation, Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., Danaher., STAr Technologies Inc., amongst others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Test Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automated Test Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automated Test Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Test Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Test Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Test Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

