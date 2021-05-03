Automated Container Terminal Market Report: Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities, Driving Forces and Risk Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Container Terminal Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Container Terminal industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Container Terminal Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Due to the increase in demand for large container ships, the demand for automated container terminal is subsequently rising. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automated container terminal market will exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value will rise up to USD 12.32 billion by the year 2028.

Automated container terminals involve the use of computerised elements or systems to control and manage different processes such as discharging of yard equipment. The process can be broken down into two parts namely fully automated and semi-automated. The automated container terminal has reduced the burden to rely upon human labour and subsequently has improved the quality of operations and output by minimizing the errors. The elimination of labour has also resulted in reducing the labour costs.

Increasing demand for the large container ships is the biggest market growth driving force. The aim to achieve greater efficiency and that too without wastage of time will further induce the demand for automated container terminals. Major developing economies aiming to improve their capital intensive technologies will further welcome this technology with open arms. High competition among the competitors is further leading to the improvement in the technology involved in the manufacturing of automated container terminals. This will further create more lucrative opportunities for the market to grow and expand. Increasing research and development as well will also play a significant role.

However, high cost involved in the acquisition and installation of this technology will prove to be an obstruction in the way of growth of the market.

This automated container terminal market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Automated Container Terminal Market Scope and Market Size

The automated container terminal market is segmented on the basis of degree of automation, project type and offering. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of degree of automation, the automated container terminal market is segmented into semi-automated container terminal and fully automated container terminal.

On the basis of project type, the automated container terminal market is segmented into brownfield projects and greenfield projects.

On the basis of offering, the automated container terminal market is segmented into equipment, software and services. The equipment segment can be further bifurcated into ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, automated stacking cranes (ASCS), rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, automated guided vehicles (AGVS), straddle carriers and shuttle carriers.

Automated Container Terminal Market Country Level Analysis

The automated container terminal market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, degree of automation, project type and offering as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated container terminal market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific region has held the dominant position in the automated container terminal market. Rapid industrialization is the biggest market growth driver in this region. Increasing trade through waterways and increasing investment in the ports and terminals have induced the demand for automated container terminals in this region. Also, the region is set to score the highest growth rate for the forecast period owing to the prevalence of favourable government policies and initiatives. Also increased import and export trading will further fuel up the demand for automated container terminals in the region.

The country section of the automated container terminal market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automated Container Terminal Market Share Analysis

The automated container terminal market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the automated container terminal market.

The major players covered in the automated container terminal market report are Cargotec Corporation, Konecranes., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, ABB, KUNZ Aircraft Equipment, CyberLogitec, Camco, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG, ORBCOMM, Orbita Ports & Terminals, PACECO CORP., TOTAL SOFT BANK LTD., INFORM Software, LogStar, Infyz, Tideworks., Loginno Logistic Innovation ltd., WCS – World Crane Services FZE and Starcom Systems Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Container Terminal report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Automated Container Terminal market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Container Terminal market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Container Terminal market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Container Terminal market.

