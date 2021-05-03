At 9% CAGR, Access Control Market Size to Surpass USD 14.89 Billion by 2025 According to report publish a new market research report on the “Access Control Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical and Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027”

Access Control Market is valued at USD 8.14 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.89 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9% over the forecast period.

Factors such as high adoption of access control solutions and wider adoption of IoT based security systems with cloud computing platforms are driving the growth of Market.

Scope of Access Control Market:

Access Control is a process by which users are granted access and certain rights to resources systems or information in computing. In access control systems unauthorized person or user is prevented to access critical information. Users must have authorizations to get access. These systems incorporate different credentials to the users to access the information. These credentials may come in many forms in physical systems but credentials that can’t be transferred to provide the best security. Access Control is a more secure method which involves two-factor authentication. The person who needs access must show authorizations and a second factor to verify identity. The additional factor could be a PIN, an access code or even a biometric reading.

The Access Control Market is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Colleges and Universities and Others.

The regions covered in this Access Control Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Adoption of Access Control Solutions in Security Systems is driving the market growth.

Growing security concerns due to increase in crime rate, illegal perimeter intrusion and cyber-attacks and they have given rise to securing necessary equipment, individual safety and even essentials in homes. For instance, According to the Information Security Arm of GCHQ, the 2014 Information Security Breaches Survey found that 81% of large companies had reported some form of security breach and costing each organization on average between £600,000 and £1.5m. Hence there is high adoption of access control solutions, higher technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems is driving the market growth. Also increasing adoption of IoT based security systems with cloud computing platforms is also fueling the market growth. For instance, According to International Journal of Recent Technology and Engineering, It is expected that in 2012, about 9 billion IoT based security devices were connected and it will be reach to 23.5 billion devices in 2020. Moreover, the adoption of access control as service and mobile-based access control are expected to provide a market growth in forecast period. However, lack of awareness about advanced security systems and security concerns regarding unauthorized access and data are hampering the market growth.

North America is dominating the Access Control Market.

Geographically, North America region is dominating the Access Control Market. This is due to the North America region has been witnessing rising sales of premium cars which is feature built-in advanced access control systems. Consequently, automakers in the region are also belligerently adopting the latest and innovative vehicle access control systems. For instance, According to American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC), Automakers and suppliers spent more than $21 billion on R&D in the U.S. last year about $1,225 per vehicle sold there.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is at second position in dominance. The growth in this region is due to Automotive companies are spending aggressively on research and development for reducing the deployment costs so that these systems are no more limited only to high-end cars and can also be installed in low-end and mid-end cars. For Instance, According to Asia-Pacific and Training Network on Trade, the production and sale of automobiles were 3.63 million units and 3.53 million in 2006, up by 28.94% and 26.71% than 2005 separately.

Access Control Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Banking, Financial services and Insurance(BFSI), Healthcare, Colleges and Universities, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

