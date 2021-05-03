At 13.1% CAGR, Home Fitness Equipment Market Size worth $23.27 Billion | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 Home Fitness Equipment Market is valued at USD 11.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.27 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.

Increase in the spending on preventive healthcare, convenience of using the equipment at home and rise in the awareness regarding healthy lifestyle are the major factors stimulating the growth of global Home fitness equipment market.

Scope of Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Report–

Home fitness equipment is any machine or equipment needed for physical exercise to control overall weight, improve physical strength, and build muscle, but can be used or installed at home. Home gym equipment are the ultimate accessories for the fitness enthusiast these days. Having fitness equipment at home has many benefits such as saves time, comfortability and privacy, easy and safe to use, unlimited time of exercise, and also saves money over long term. The gym membership rates have surged enormously, and with one time investment, an individual can save lots of money over long period by not paying gym membership fees. It also saves lot of time by not having to gym and wait in the queue for using the equipment, this specially is really useful to working professional who find it difficult to manage healthy lifestyle in hectic schedules. The commonly used home fitness equipment consists of treadmills, elliptical, stationary bicycles weightlifting machines as well as strength building machines, and others. Home fitness equipment are available in multiple variants with cables and adjustable pulleys which provides options for abdominal, arm, shoulder back, chest exercises, leg press, and calf raises offering customization in a single multipurpose machine.

Global Home fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into treadmills, elliptical machines, stationary cycle’s rowing machines, strength training equipment and other. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, online retail stores, direct selling. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into home users, healthcare clubs/gyms and commercial.

The regions covered in this Home fitness equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Home fitness equipment market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Home Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Nautilus Inc

TRUE Fitness Technology Inc

Johnson Health Tech Co

Torque Fitness LLC

Woodway

Technogym SpA

Precor Inc

NordicTrak

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Icon Health & Fitness Inc

Brunswick Corporation

Amer Sports.

Global Home fitness equipment Market Dynamics-

Preventive health care, coupled with a growing preference for personalized exercise programs (including exercise time) and a comfortable environment at home, as clients want to exercise every day, is boosting the growth of global home fitness equipment market. There has been significant increase in the healthcare spending and rising health consciousness are another factors stimulating the growth of home fitness equipment market. As per American medical association (AMA), the health care spending increased by around 3.9% in year 2017 to $3.5 trillion in US. Surging number of deaths caused due to obesity is increasing concerns among the population which is prompting them to adopt cardiovascular training equipment. As per the Health Survey for England conducted in 2014, 61.70% of the adults were obese Consumers are eating more and more healthy foods and adopting strict exercise methods to help control body weight, skin health, boost immunity and increase energy levels, thereby improving overall health of the body. However, the limitation of space at home primarily for bulk fitness equipment and the high initial cost involved are the factors that is restraining the growth of global home fitness equipment market. There is significant opportunity in mainly the urban, semi-urban and metro cities where in the residential complexes are adopting equipment’s in their clubs.

Asia pacific is expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Global Home fitness equipment Market

North America has been the market leader so far followed by Europe region and it is expected that North America remains dominant in future as well in the Global Home fitness equipment market with the increasing popularity of people’s health, weight management and physical and muscle training methods coupled with increase in consumer awareness of health. The rising percentage of the obese population and increase in health concerns are also driving the growth of this market. As per the data by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2016, around 39.6% of American adults were facing obesity issues. Moreover, the presence of numerous health clubs and the corporate adoption of healthy living at workplaces, in the region is predicted to boost the growth of home fitness equipment market. Due to population growth and rapid urbanization in countries like China and India, the fitness equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecasted period. In addition, it is believed that the younger generation’s preference for bodybuilding will promote the growth of the fitness equipment market in the APAC region.

Global Home fitness equipment Market Segmentation:–

By product type: Treadmills, Elliptical machines, Stationary cycles rowing machines, Strength training equipment, Other

By distribution channel: Retail stores, Online retail stores, Direct selling

By Application: Home consumer, Health clubs, Commercial users

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

