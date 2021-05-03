Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Statistics 2021: Growing Demand for AI Industry Trends, Future Scope, Technological Innovations, Global Research, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values Artificial Intelligence Market is valued at USD 2189.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18087.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 35.21% over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market is valued at USD 2189.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18087.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 35.21% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for the digital computation power, data technology and digitization of the various industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report–

Artificial intelligence is the term used to describe a machine’s ability to simulate human intelligence. Artificial intelligence uses the techniques such as natural language processing, machine learning, adaptive learning, deep learning, and computer vision to analyze enterprise data and provide detailed insights which helps in making informed decisions for enhanced management of the enterprise. It is brining drastic changes in technological fields, where it can be implemented to automate the system for better efficiency and performance. Similarly, in healthcare sector, AI is playing a vital role in empowering the machines to diagnose, analyze and predict the various types of diseases to monitor the patients’ health conditions. And it also helps the scientists to explore the new drug discoveries and medicine development and helps the people to get well soon and avoid health problems in their life. AI is now getting integrated into multiple fields, and further there is too much scope to penetrate in new fields and industries to improve their efficiency and productivity.

Get Sample of This Report@ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12857&RequestType=Sample

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.*

Global Artificial Intelligence market report is segmented on the basis of solutions, technology, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon solutions, artificial intelligence market is classified into hardware (HW), software (SW) and services. Based upon technology, artificial intelligence market is classified into deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing and machine vision. Based upon end user, artificial intelligence market is classified into healthcare, BFSI, law, retail, advertising or media, automotive & transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and others.

The regions covered in this Global Artificial Intelligence market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Artificial Intelligence is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Artificial Intelligence Companies–

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Albert Technologies

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Others.

Increasing Demand of the Digital Computation Power, Data Technology and Digitization of the Various Industries are some of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market is driven by factors such as increasing demand of the digital computation power, data technology, digitization of the various industries and cloud based services. The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and the increased gathering of data require an increasing ability to perform computations. Data technology sector includes solutions for data management, and products or services that are based on data generated by both human and machines. Technology Facts and Stats stated that 8 billion devices will be connected to the internet by 2020. 90% of the world’s data has been created in the last couple of years. Digitization of the industry is also one of the major factors which helps to drive the growth of this market. Digitization is certainly the biggest trend in industrial organizations recently. 91% of industrial companies are investing in digital factories. According to GE Digital Industrial Evolution Index, 80% of industry executives believe the IIoT has the potential to be transformational, and 86% believe digital industrial transformation is critical for growth and competitiveness. However, lack of skilled labor and concerns about data sharing are estimated to hinder the growth of the market. In spite of that, growing demand for enhancing business functions and emerging innovation across industries cam create various growth opportunities for AI solutions in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

North America is expected to dominate the global artificial intelligence market due to the increasing number of internet users, connected devices & rising investment by big technocrats in this region. According to internet stats of web hosting; The United States has the third highest number of internet users by country, with 293 million. Users of all ages, use the Internet in the U.S. However, a greater percentage of younger users are online. The U.S. leads the global technology innovation. Asia pacific is second largest region in this market due to the presence of key AI technology providers coupled with extensive advanced technology adoption across the region. Europe is also expected to show significant growth in artificial intelligence market over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of AI in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:–

By Solution: Hardware (HW), Software (SW), Services

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Machine Vision

By End-user: Healthcare, BFSI, Law, Retail, Advertising & Media, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Artificial Intelligence Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Artificial Intelligence Production by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Production by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

5 Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Production by Type

6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Type

6.3 Artificial Intelligence Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/ICT-and-Media/Artificial-Intelligence-Market-Size/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/