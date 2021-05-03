Articulated Robot Market 2020 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Articulated Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Articulated Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Articulated Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Articulated Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising automation is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Articulated robots are those industrial robots with rotatory joints so that they can perform any movement correctly and repeatedly. They are usually used in the manufacturing industry so that they can perform function like welding, sealing, picking, assembling, painting etc. they are usually powered by electric motors. Growth in the manufacturing industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising investment in automation industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for SMEs is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing demand for safely handle industrial-grade operations is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Articulated Robot Market

By Payload

Up to 16.00 Kg

01–60.00 Kg

01–225.00 Kg

More Than 225.00 Kg

By Function

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembly

Processing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Chemicals

Rubber, and Plastics

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Type

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

By Subsystem

Hardware

Software

Services

By Component

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive, Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hitachi Ltd, announced that they are going to acquire JR Automation Technologies, LLC so that they can enter into SI business in North America. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the global market. This will also help the company to use the technologies of the JR so that they can provide new products and services to their customers.

In April 2017, TAL Manufacturing Solutions announced the launch of their new robot TAL Brabo which is specially designed for the manufacturing purposes. This new robot will increase the productivity by 15-30% in just 15-18 months. It can perform time consuming, dangerous and high volume tasks and can be used in the industries like electronics, machines, software, plastic, aerospace etc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Articulated Robot Market

Global articulated robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of articulated robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Articulated Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global articulated robot market are ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Ellison Technologies, Inc., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Panasonic Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG., Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Universal Robots, YRG Inc., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Articulated Robot report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Articulated Robot market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Articulated Robot market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Articulated Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Articulated Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Articulated Robot market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

