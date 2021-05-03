Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia is a rare kind of cardiomyopathy disease in which the right ventricle (RV) of the heart muscle (myocardium) is replaced by fat and fibrous scar tissue. In some cases, heart transplantation is being performed in order to treat the disease.

Generally, the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, end user and geography. In this disease, the right ventricle extends and contracts owing to which the capability of the heart to pump blood depletes. Patients with arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia often have arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), which can increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest or may lead to death.

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia can boost the gamble for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA); so an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) can be used to reduce this risk. Management of the disease may include surgeries, medications, non-surgical procedures, e.g., septal ablation and radiofrequency ablation.

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

By epidemiology, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia has a prevalence of 1 in 2500 to 1 in 5000 population. The increase in the prevalence of the disease is expected to drive the growth of the arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of congenital heart diseases is also a major factor due to which cardiomyopathy diagnostic is high in demand in the recent years. Many manufacturers are focusing on research and development of qualitative cardiomyopathy diagnostics procedures. The high demand for innovative diagnostics procedures is projected to drive the growth of the market for arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment over the forecast period.

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on treatment, the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is segmented as:

Surgical : Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). Ventricular assist device (VAD Pacemaker Septal myectomy Heart transplant. Others

Non-surgical: Septal ablation Radiofrequency ablation



Based on end users, the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Imaging Center

Ambulatory Care Center

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market: Overview

The global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the increasing adoption and demand for arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment procedures. Based on the treatment, it is observed that surgical procedures are being followed most of the time.

On the basis of end users, the hospital segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market over the forecast period. One of the most common use of arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment is to control the other associated diseases such as Fabry disease, Danon disease, Noonan syndrome, Alagille syndrome and Holt-Oram syndrome, and mitochondrial myopathy, among others.

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is segmented into six key regions North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The North America arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is expected to contribute maximum share in the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market which is followed by Europe arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market. The Asia Pacific arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market is expected to hold high revenue share over the forecast period due lack of awareness among the general population.

The Latin America arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market and the Middle East and Africa arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the lack of specialists. It is estimated that the Middle East and Africa market is to be dominated by the countries, namely Saudi Arabia, South Africa, & Egypt.

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia treatment market are CENTOGENE AG, Ambry Genetics, GeneDx, Illumina, Inc. Asper Biogene, Cohesion Phenomics, Blueprint Genetics Oy, Aetna Inc. Invitae Corporation, among others. It is analyzed that the leading market players are majorly focusing on increasing their market presence by adopting various strategic activities such as acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and mergers, among others.

