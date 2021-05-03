Anti UAV Defence System Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Anti UAV Defence System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Anti UAV Defence System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Anti UAV Defence System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global anti UAV defence system market is projecting a rise in estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 11.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in threats, Increase in security at airports from unidentified drones and Increasing demand in defence sector.

Anti UAV defence system are such systems which designed in order to neutralise the unmanned aerial vehicles or remote controlled aircrafts. It is an electronic system which is combined with radar to detect any aerial activity. The Anti UAV defence system have the smart sensors and capable of operating in any areas such as urban areas. The Anti UAV defence systems are used for espionage, terrorist attacks and other purposes.

Market Drivers:

Increase in threats and border concerns can enhance the market growth

Increase in security at airports from unidentified drones might accelerate the growth

Increasing demand in defence sector may boost the market growth

Advancement in technology for drone identification such as radio-frequency (RF) detection has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid Change in UAV technologies may hamper the growth of market

High cost in research and development might hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Anti UAV Defence System Market

By Product Type

Portable Type

Vehicle Mounted Type

By Application

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Technology

Traditional Kinetic Systems

Electronic

Laser System

By Type

Detection Systems

Detection & Disruption

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Raytheon Co got a contract from US Army for Ku-band radio frequency radars. KuRFS is an advanced scanning system which delivers precise fire control and ‘sense and warn’ capability for various missions.

In September 2018, Drone Tracker 3.5 was launched by the Dedrone. It has the capability to detect all the drones over a protected territory. The system uses Dedrone’s DroneDNA database in order to distinct RF, Wi-Fi, and autonomous drones.

In September 2018, an MoU was signed among the Thales Group, EPE and Department 13 International Ltd for the integration of a software named MESMER into the Thales Bushmaster vehicle. MESMER act as anti-drone system and hence provides safety to personnel.

Competitive Analysis

Global anti UAV defence system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti UAV defence system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global anti UAV defence system market are Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, IAI, DRONESHIELD, Liteye Systems, Inc., Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC, BSS Holland B.V., Airbus S.A.S, Battelle Memorial Institute, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Chess Dynamics Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aaronia AG and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Anti UAV Defence System report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Anti UAV Defence System market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Anti UAV Defence System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Anti UAV Defence System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Anti UAV Defence System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Anti UAV Defence System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

