Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market 2028 More Advancement in Coming Year, Industry Insights, Analysis and Opportunities Murad LLC, KOSÉ Corporation, La Roche-Posay, The Mentholatum Company, L’Oréal

Data Bridge Market Research released study on titled Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It uses exploratory techniques like qualitative and quantitative analysis to uncover and along with several market dynamics. Anti-Acne Cosmetics market report has been structured with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. The business report displays a market research study that explores several significant facets related to Anti-Acne Cosmetics market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects. The market research includes historical and forecast data from like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading players by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

Global anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.This rise in the market value can be attributed to the innovations and new product launches along with the advancement in the technology

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc

Clinique Laboratories llc

Murad LLC

KOSÉ Corporation

La Roche-Posay

The Mentholatum Company

L’Oréal

The Proactiv Company Sàrl

Vichy Laboratories

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

SISDER Health and Beauty Pty Limited

La Roche-Posay, Beiersdorf AG

…………

Segmentation: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market

By Type

Emulsion

Mask

Cleanser & Toner

Creams & Lotions

By End-User

Men

Women

Scope of the Report:

The report studies different attributes of business such as, recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate an influential Anti-Acne Cosmetics market report. Researchers and analysts have also estimated key milestones achieved by the global market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Anti-Acne Cosmetics industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. Anti-Acne Cosmetics market research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market.

Skin care products are used for proper management of acne. These include moisturizer, cleansing agent, exfoliators, masks, foundations and sunscreen products. In 2014, per capita cosmetics spend in China, France, United State, South Korea, Australia, Japan and New Zealand is USD 24, USD 139, USD 139, USD 171, USD 30.47, USD 174 and USD 84.92 respectively. Cosmeceuticals consist of pharmaceutical and cosmetic intended for acne treatment or anti-aging prevention.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of cosmetics by both men and women is driving the market growth

High prevalence of acne, especially among the young population will boost the market growth

Growing number of e-commerce platforms selling these products also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rapid urbanization and increasing awareness and availability of products uplifts the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit brand products in the market may restrain the growth of the market

Risk associated with chemical preservatives in cosmetic products is hindering the market growth

Growing importance for acne therapeutics will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Anti-Acne Cosmetics.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Anti-Acne Cosmetics.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Anti-Acne Cosmetics by Regions.

Chapter 6: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Anti-Acne Cosmetics.

Chapter 9: Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, KOSÉ Corporation had launched AQ MELIORITY which is an improved latest product from DECORTÉ brand. This is anti-ageing product have self-regenerating ability which consist of Benifuki extract which will enhance the beauty of skin. With, this launch the company will increase its product portfolio to generate more revenue by increasing customer base

In January 2019, Neutrogena had launched Neutrogena MaskiD which is personalized skincare product which will help in solution of aged population. With this launch the company has increased their customer base along with the enhancement in their product portfolio

Competitive Landscape and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in global anti-acne cosmetics market are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Clinique Laboratories llc, Murad LLC, KOSÉ Corporation, La Roche-Posay, The Mentholatum Company, L’Oréal., The Proactiv Company Sàrl, Vichy Laboratories, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, SISDER Health and Beauty Pty Limited, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, La Roche-Posay, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Unilever among others.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Anti-Acne Cosmetics in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

