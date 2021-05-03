Anime Market expected to reach USD 43.73 Billion by 2027 According to report publish a new market research report on the “Anime Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical and Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027”

Anime Market is valued at USD 24.23 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 43.73 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 8.80% over the forecast period.

Global Anime Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2027- The growth of the anime market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of media shows, increasing urban population, growing number of film and music producers and increase in popularity of anime across the globe.

Scope of Global Anime Market Report-

Anime is hand-drawn and computer animation initiating from Japan. Anime, a term derived from the English word animation, is used in Japanese to describe all animation, regardless of style or origin. Now, the anime is gaining momentum across the globe and is becoming highly popular. Collectively, developers, animators, publishers and other creative agencies and artists are responsible for significant value generation in the Anime market. Stimulatingly, the industry has been consistent across all the mediums it is distributed. Anime content is usually distributed through videos, TV, movies, music and pachinko machines among others. Animation companies are directing to develop animatronics and storytelling with a significant focus on high quality and unique characters. Cartoons and comics can play a key role in the development of children and their creativity as they can have a remarkable influence on children. Prominent animation companies have started developing cartoons and animated movies that help the development of cognitive, problem solving and social skills among children.

Global Anime market report is segmented on the basis of product type and region & country level. Based upon product type, the global Anime market is classified as T.V., Movie, Video, internet distribution, merchandising, music, pachinko and live entertainment.

The regions covered in this Global Anime market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Anime is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Anime Market –

Global Anime market Report covers prominent players are like Toei Animation Co., Ltd, Sunrise Inc., Bones Inc., Studio Ghibli, Inc., and Production I.G, Inc., Pierrot Co., Ltd., P.A.Works, Inc., Manglobe Inc., Madhouse Inc., and Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd. and others.

News-

Japan Used Technology and Anime to Promote the Tokyo 2020 Games

February 9th, 2018; Traditional paper cranes and some of the latest technology are on offer as Japan pursues to promote itself as the host of the next Olympic Games in 2020, with organizers hoping to inherit the enthusiasm and passion of Pyeongchang 2018 hosts. Tokyo will cloud the summer games for the second time, following the extremely successful 1964 Olympics, and organizers have brought a large delegation to Pyeongchang to learn how to host them successfully. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also arrive in South Korea on 9 February to attend the opening ceremonies.

Rising Popularity of Media Shows, Increase in Urban Population, Growing Number of Film and Music Manufacturers and Increase in Popularity of Anime across the Globe are the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth.

The growth of the anime market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of media shows, increase in urban population, growing number of film and music manufacturers and increase in popularity of anime across the globe. Anime is also an avenue for older teens and adults to enjoy animation that is more mature. While some anime is created for children, anime is mostly aimed toward an older audience. Some social media sites are much more popular than others among specific population groups. 40% of social media marketers believe private community groups like Facebook and LinkedIn Groups, will become more important, according to Sprout Social, Inc. Additionally, Netflix user statistics predicted that at the end of 2019, Netflix subscribers numbered 167.1 million. Of these, 61 million accounts were registered in the U.S., with the remaining 106.1 million (63%) spread over the rest of the globe. Anime movies are some of the most incredible spectacles in film. The particular attention to detail and the mix of drama, action, romance and other types really sets them apart as a tour de force when it comes to the art form.

However, the increase in production costs and high costs of the products are expected to hamper the growth of the global anime market. In spite of that, changing lifestyles of consumers across developed countries, growing consumer electronics industry, technological advancement in anime and emergence of new product development in anime can provide more opportunities for the manufacturers in the global Anime industry over the forecast period.

Asia pacific is expected to Witness a Significant Growth in the Global Anime Market

Asia pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the global Anime market owing to the growing penetration of video distribution services such as Netflix, Amazon and Chinese platforms in this region. According to China Daily, Chinese people spent 39.8 billion hours on social media in the first half of 2017, sufficient time to build over 100 pyramids. China has the largest number of online-video viewers around 450 million, which is nearly 80% of the internet-connected population. Their numbers will increase to around 700 million by 2016.

Rising user base of social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and twitter and sharing video and photos to friends and followers, increase in number of vendors in the market and rising spending capacity of individuals on anime is estimated to boost the market growth in Europe. Increasing overseas sales of anime through online streaming platforms is expected to drive the growth of Anime market in North America. According to Video Marketing Statistics, 85% of all internet users in the United States watched online video content monthly on any of their devices. This means that video content is becoming increasingly popular. Netflix statistics and facts, Netflix is absolutely dominating the streaming video market. The Netflix version for TVs with an Android operating system fixed. At the end of 2019, Netflix added 8.8 million new subscribers, over 8 million of which came from outdoor the U.S.

Key Benefits for Global Anime Industry Report–

Global Anime Industry Statistics report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Anime Industry revenue research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Anime market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Anime market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Anime Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa

