Aircraft Valves Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Analysis, New Industry Research & Forecast till 2031

Aircraft Valves Market: Introduction

A valve is a multi-purpose device, which is a part of the combustion engine of an aircraft as well as other operating systems such as HVAC system, lubrication systems, etc. and is generally used to control the flow of fluids in and out of the cylinder in the form of slurries, liquids, gases and fluidized solids. It mainly handles the mechanism of opening and closing of paths. Aircraft valves are generally divided into two categories, namely inlet valves and outlet valves. An inlet valve allows the fluid to enter the cylinder and an outlet valve allows fluid or gases to escape from the chamber.

Proper synchronization is required between the inlet and outlet valves for the efficient working of an aircraft. If the synchronization is improper, then it may result in malfunctioning and the engine or the other systems may also emit harmful gases or problems such as leakage, overflow, or permanent failure may occur for the aircraft systems. Other aircraft valves include aircraft fuel system valves, aircraft lubrication system valves, aircraft air conditioning system valves, aircraft hydraulic system valves, pneumatic system valves, aircraft ice & rain protection system valves and water & waste system valves.

The global aircraft valve market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing demand for advanced and eco-friendly aircraft engines and other related systems that require valves for its operation in the global market. The demand for aircraft valves is prominently growing in the global market, due to the inclination of costumers towards the fastest transportation available and also the increasing freight and trade through airways. Aircraft valves can be pneumatic, hydraulic, mechanically operated depending upon the requirement. Valves play a significant role in determining the performance of the aircrafts and hence, the growing demand for aircrafts in the global market will consequently propel the demand for aircraft valves over the forecast period.

Aircraft Valves Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand for aircraft valves is attributed to the growing production of aircrafts in the global market as well as owing to the rise in the fleet size for the aftermarket. Also, the increasing orders of aircraft owing to the rise of commuter traffic in the global market is projected to remain the foremost driving factor. Moreover, the increasing flight hours of the commercial and business aircrafts leading to short replacement cycles is also one of the key driving factors for the aftermarket suppliers in the global aircraft valves market. The advent in the material science technology has enabled the manufacturers to develop lightweight aircraft valves, which considerably increases the fuel efficiency as well as reduces the overall aircraft weight.

The most prominent factors accelerating the growth of aircraft valves in the global market include increase in manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and increasing orders for new aircrafts. New rules and regulations enforced by governments and ruling authorities regarding the safety of the environment encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient aircrafts, which has subsequently resulted in an increase the demand for aircraft valves in the global market. High cost of technology and fluctuating prices are acting as the key restraints countering the growth of the global aircraft valves market. The global aircraft valves market is largely dependent on the number of cylinders used and the amount of pressurized fluids required for various functions in the aircrafts.

Aircraft Valves Market: Segmentation

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of product type, valve type, material type, aircraft type, and sales channel.

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of by product type as:

Aircraft Fuel System Valves

Aircraft Hydraulic System Valves

Aircraft Air Conditioning System Valves

Aircraft Ice & Rain Protection Valves

Aircraft Pneumatic System Valves

Aircraft Lubrication systems Valves

Aircraft Water and Waste System Pumps

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of valve type as:

Pilot Valves

Poppet Valves

Flapper-nozzle Valves

Ball and Plug Valves

Others

The Aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Aluminum

Others

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of aircraft type as:

Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Aircraft

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

The aircraft valve market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Aircraft Valves Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the aircraft valves market in the long run. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players in boosting the demand for aircrafts, which in turn is supporting growth of the aircraft valves market. Furthermore, automation and up gradation of technology are propelling demand for the global aircraft valves market. Europe, North America and Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth, which in turn is creating a demand for aircrafts. Attributing to this, the aircraft valves market is estimated to grow in the upcoming future in the mentioned regions.

Aircraft Valves Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft valves market are:

AeroControlex

Liebherr

Crissair

ITT Aerospace Controls

Moog

United Technologies

Zodiac Aerospace

Triumph Group

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin

Eaton

Woodward

Meggitt

Circor International

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

