Acidifiers Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | NUTREX.BE, Ingredion, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, BASF SE

The latest research report on Acidifiers Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors' challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Acidifiers market.

The attention on the overwhelming players NUTREX.BE, Ingredion, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, BASF SE, Yara, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kemira, Perstorp, Anpario plc., Peterlabs Holdings Berhad., Corbion, Impextraco NV, pancosma, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL., Cargil, Incorporated, BENEO, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes, Furst-McNess and Nutreco N.V., among others

Global acidifiers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the food and beverages industry.

Global Acidifiers Market By Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid and others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound (Blended Compound, Single Compound), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Acidifiers are from of chemical that is used to produce the acid which will be helpful for human body. The formed acid gets ingested in the human body to increase the level of gastric acid which decreases the pH level. Acidifiers help in maintaining low pH in the livestock that prevents diseases by promoting the homogenous blending of the feed and activating digestive enzymes. They are widely used in food industry as it controls the growth of pathogenic intestinal micro-organisms.

In August 2019, BIOMIN Holding GmbH Company launched Biotronic Top3, an acid-based pathogen control product. The new product is got approval from the Food & Drug Administration and now available in the market for livestock industry. The company will strengthen their product portfolio through this new product launch

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the food and beverages industry will drive the growth of market

Government support and policies are acting as a supplement to the market growth

Increase demand for acidifiers over additives is another reason for the market growth

Increased number of diseases in livestock will drive the demand of acidifiers

Market Restraints:

High price of acidifiers will hamper the growth of the market

Threat substitute due to high demand in the market for low priced solutions will also restrain the market growth

