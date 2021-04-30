We need to privilege the people, not the runaway military spending, opinion

For all of us, but especially for women, the pandemic is a reminder that the traditional notions of “security” that fuel the defense industry cannot protect us from the dangers and challenges we face every day. Even before the pandemic, women were overrepresented in the most vulnerable economic sectors, bearing the burden of care and unpaid housework.

When the pandemic began, women, who make up 70% of the world’s health professionals, were at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 – while countless others lost their livelihoods and took on greater domestic responsibilities.

The pandemic will drive more than 47 million women and girls into extreme poverty. The rates of violence of one intimate partner – mostly men against women – have skyrocketed, sparking a terrible “parallel pandemic” of violence against women and girls. Millions of women are now at increased risk of female genital mutilation, child marriage, or death during pregnancy or childbirth.

In fact, the virus has shown that the gender gaps not only persist, but also deteriorate and threaten decades of progress, especially if women remain excluded from the decision-making process to respond to the pandemic.

The pandemic recovery process must mean strengthening the social and economic security of women, including through increased investment in health, education and social protection systems that promote gender equality. The safety and well-being of the common people, however, has historically been in the background in the face of a more constrained and militarized idea of ​​”security” that still drives lawmakers to spend huge sums of money on arsenals.

The United Nations Secretary-General called for a global ceasefire at the start of the pandemic. Most conflicts, however, continued and the international arms trade remained as active as it was during the Cold War.

However, all of these weapons have not brought us peace. They only sowed distrust, undermined international relations between countries and heightened tensions in the world.

Progress requires a broader vision of security – one that reduces reliance on military weapons, takes into account our common humanity, and recognizes the empowerment of women as a vital element of peace and sustainable development.

These ideas are not new. The United Nations has made reducing military budgets one of its primary goals since its inception.

However, that concern has diminished over the past few decades. Excessive military budgets kept this topic in the international discussion during the Cold War. In the years that followed, however, few expressed concerns about doubling military spending. Military spending in 2020 was $ 1.981 billion, which is roughly $ 252 per person per year. By comparison, in 2018, an average of just $ 115.95 per person was spent on bilateral aid, of which just 0.2% went directly to women’s rights organizations – a percentage that has not changed in a decade.

The pandemic has given us the opportunity to redefine our approach to security to also promote gender equality. As leaders of the United Nations promoting disarmament and gender equality, we believe that three steps must be taken.

Feminist movements have played a key role in critically examining whether our governments’ investments are actually strengthening security or having the opposite effect. We need to listen to these messages and create the conditions for them to be included in the legislative process

First, we need to stop avoiding difficult questions. Who is protected by the modernization or expansion of weapons such as atomic bombs, the use of which would result in a human disaster with a disproportionate impact on women and girls? To end global reliance on arms, lawmakers must adopt a more humane approach to security and recognize disarmament as a means of protection, mutual welfare and prevention of unnecessary human suffering. This requires political will and a revitalization of diplomacy against excessive investment in armed forces.

Second, voices calling for an end to unbridled militarization must be taken seriously. Many women’s organizations have been fighting uncontrolled military spending for more than a century. Feminist movements have played a key role in critically examining whether our governments’ investments are actually strengthening security or having the opposite effect. These are part of a cross-generational and cross-sectoral quest for change. We need to listen to these messages and create the conditions for them to be included in the legislative process.

Third, our political representatives must take action to stop excessive spending on weapons. If our leaders instead prioritize investments in social protection such as equal access to health and quality education, they can move us closer to global development goals, including gender equality. These investments must be seen for what they are: the basis for making our societies more resilient, more egalitarian and more secure.

Between April 10th and May 17th, we are celebrating the 10th edition of the Global Days of Action on Military Spending. A time when our governments must take a stand through concrete commitments to divert resources towards a more peaceful and secure future from which we all benefit.

This is not a utopian ideal, but an achievable need.

Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Issues

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngucka, UN Women’s Executive Director