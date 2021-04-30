US Tuberous Sclerosis Drug Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2028 | DBMR

The wide-ranging US Tuberous Sclerosis Drug Market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are. The report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



Tuberous sclerosis drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 825.45 million by 2028. Increasing research for tuberous sclerosis and Prevalence of tuberous sclerosis in U.S. are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Key players:

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Abbvie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc)

Par Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Endo International plc)

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Apotex Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Biopharma

Segmentation:

By Gene (TSC2, TSC1), Site (Brain, Kidney, Skin, Heart, Lungs, Others), Drug Class (mTOR inhibitors, Anti-Convulsants, Cannabidiol or Epidiolex, Others), Drug Type (Branded, Generics), Population Type (Children, Adults), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

In February 2021, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced to acquire GW Pharmaceuticals plc to create an innovative, high-growth, global biopharma leader. This will enhance product diversification of combined company expected to provide accelerated double-digit revenue growth. This will strengthen and broaden our neuroscience portfolio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and give a strong platform to GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

In July 2019, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Civica entered into five year agreement to reduce generic drug shortage in the U.S. The generic drugs manufactured by the company are used for treatment of membranous nephropathy among other diseases. This agreement has helped the company to maintain a consistent supply of quality medicines and hence helped the company to make significant investment to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

