Telecom Service Assurance to Register Significant Growth Globally During 2027

Inclusive Insight: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

Telecom Service Assurance Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.In telecommunications, service assurance is the implementation by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) of policies and procedures to guarantee that services provided through networks fulfill a pre-set standard of service quality for an ideal subscriber experience. The massive rise in subscriber numbers, the need for elevated optimization & enhanced total investments, and the capacity to assess service efficiency & Quality of Service (QoS) have resulted to enhanced claim for telecom service assurance alternatives.

Unique structure of the report: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

By Solution

Software Probe Monitoring Fault and Event Management Quality and Service Management Network Performance Monitoring Workforce Management Others

Services Professional Services Planning and Consulting Services Operation and Maintenance Services System Integration Services Others Managed Services



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMES

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hosted

To comprehend Telecom Service Assurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Telecom Service Assurance market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Broadcom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle, Spirent Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., JDS Worldwide Corp among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity, fosters the growth of the market

Ability to measure the performance of a service and Quality of Service (QoS), is helping the market to grow

Need for high optimization and increased cost savings, is fueling the growth of the market

Voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, is driving the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

In July 2018, IBM has announced an agreement with NETSCOUT, this will incorporate the network analytics instruments of the latter into their analysis of telecommunications. The arrangement enables IBM to offer selected models of NETSCOUT’s ISNG probe as a bundled offering by a pure software model. NETSCOUT’s ISNG platform feeds customers metadata in to a huge range of analytics stacks to give insights into application performance management, service assurance, business intelligence and cyber security.

In June 2017, Nokia acquired Comptel Corporation. By strengthening and expanding its software product portfolio and go – to-market capacities, the acquisition enhances Nokia’s plan to make a standalone software business on a scale. Comptel supports Nokia’s software portfolio by providing abilities that help digital service suppliers bring new communications services to the market master services earlier and order stream orchestration, capture data-in-motion, and refine decision-making.

However, high cost of Telecom Service Assurance products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Telecom Service Assurance market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Telecom Service Assurance market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

This Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Telecom Service Assurance: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments. Global Key Players of Telecom Service Assurance Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information. Status of Telecom Service Assurance Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Telecom Service Assurance Market. Current Market Status of Telecom Service Assurance Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Telecom Service Assurance Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration. Predictions of Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export? Telecom Service Assurance Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Economic Impact on Telecom Service Assurance Market: – What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? Market Dynamics of Telecom Service Assurance Market: – Challenges and Opportunities. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Telecom Service Assurance Market?

