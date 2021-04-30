Smart Medical Devices Market 2021 Latest Trends and Developments – Insulet Corporation, Garmin Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD

The Smart Medical Devices Market research study considers the present scenario of the Smart Medical Devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth industry analysis, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. This research report on the Smart Medical Devices market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. Additionally, It provides a detailed analysis of the major factors influencing the market growth, including the drivers, lucrative opportunities and recent developments. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Smart Medical Devices market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

Smart medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 126,409.49 million by 2028 from USD 30,084.95 million in 2020. Increasing adaptability of smart phone and smart phone compatible medical devices is the major driver which is propelling the market in the forecast period.

The major players of the Smart Medical Devices market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Abbott

Apple Inc

Medtronic

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Fitbit, Inc

Dexcom

NeuroMetrix, Inc

CeQur SA

Huawei Devices Co., Ltd

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Sonova

BAE Systems

Seiko Epson Corporation

Insulet Corporation

Garmin Ltd

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD

LG Electronics

Enable Injections

Debiotech S.A.

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Device)

By Type (On-Body (Adhesive Patch), Off-Body (Belt Clip) and Hand Held)

By Technology (Spring-Based, Motor-Driven, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Pressurized Gas and others), Modality (Wearable and Non-Wearable)

By Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Auto-Immune Disorders, Infection Diseases, Sports and Fitness, Sleep Disorders and others)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Sports Club and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel and Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study Smart Medical Devices market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Smart Medical Devices Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Smart Medical Devices Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Smart Medical Devices Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Smart Medical Devices market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Smart Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring devices & therapeutic devices. In 2021, diagnostics and monitoring devices segment is expected to dominate the market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into on-body (adhesive patch), off-body (belt clip) and hand held. In 2021, off-body (belt clip) segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of technology, global smart medical devices market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotatory pump, expanding battery, pressurized gas and others. In 2021, spring-based segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand of smart devices in the market.

On the basis of modality, global smart medical devices market is segmented into wearable and non-wearable. In 2021, wearable segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of wireless devices to monitor the health condition.

On the basis of application, global smart medical devices market is segmented into oncology, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, infection diseases, sports and fitness, sleep disorder and others. In 2021, sports and fitness segment is expected to dominate market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, global smart medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, sport club and others. In 2021, home care segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, global smart medical devices market is segmented into pharmacies, online channel and others. In 2021, online channel segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of wireless and smart devices.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

The major companies which are dealing in the global smart medical devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, Apple Inc., Medtronic, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Dexcom, NeuroMetrix, Inc., CeQur SA, Huawei Devices Co., Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Sonova, BAE Systems, Seiko Epson Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Garmin Ltd., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., LG Electronics, Enable Injections, Debiotech S.A. among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Smart Medical Devices Market? What are the key factors driving the Smart Medical Devices market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Smart Medical Devices market? Who are the key vendors in the Smart Medical Devices market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Smart Medical Devices Market?

Smart Medical Devices Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

