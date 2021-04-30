Sesimbra students learn about the ocean by immersing themselves in the Oceans

The Navegador Rodrigues Soromenho Primary School in Sesimbra has had an unprecedented teaching experience in Portugal for a month, transforming the ocean into new classrooms.

The first edition of the Atlantis program, sponsored by Oceans and Flow and providing ecological underwater education for schools, includes 470 students from Sesimbra between freediving lessons (freediving), beach cleaning, lectures with specialists and even a workshop on algae in diet.

On March 22nd, World Water Day, those responsible for this innovative educational proposal presented themselves to the 21 eighth year students who will be more directly involved in the various activities planned until June 16th. There are three months of diving in the Sea of ​​Sesimbra, courses in marine biology, visits to a marine prairie and other initiatives that are always close to the sea.

So far, they have already attended sessions at the Oasis, a game developed in Brazil that mobilizes the community to develop a collective project. “We play in Sesimbra and we involve people, we listen to them about the needs related to the sea and we listen to their dreams,” the coordinator of the Atlantis program tells PÚBLICO.

With this game the students develop interpersonal relationships and mobilize the village. “Activities always have to do with being more ocean aware and taking care of the sea in Sesimbra,” says Violeta Lapa, one of the underwater educators responsible for idealizing the program.

The person in charge, who is a water therapist, is satisfied with the course of the project and the growing interest of the young participants. “It is going very well. They are very excited and eager to go to the sea. It is good to feel this involvement. There is already a great transformation, more attention, desire and joy, ”he says.

The previous phase of constraint when the program began changed “a little” what was planned in terms of the logistics of the boats transporting students and required some face-to-face sessions to be held at a distance, but now With a larger opening and warmer days, the groups can feel the water in their bodies and the sand in their feet again. And that makes the difference.

“This is the only program of its kind that even runs at sea. The concept of the Atlantis program is to bring young people into nature so that they can learn to be safe at sea and to take care of the sea, ”emphasizes Violeta Lapa. The coordinator highlights the “deep ecology” component of the project. “It brings an ethical dimension to ecology, with no hierarchy between humans and nature, and enables people to wake up, open their eyes and senses, and this creates a transformation and a will to care,” he explains.

“We will teach how to take care of the sea, how to consume it, how to take care of garbage and other small behaviors. The program has that educational component, which is to teach how to care in a simple and fun way, ”adds the therapist.

What connects the elements of the ocean and the river involved in this mission in Sesimbra is the taste for the sea. “We are freedivers and experience the transformative power of a closer relationship with the ocean every day. We share a passion for the sea and a mission to inspire care and affection for marine life in new generations. With different backgrounds in the areas of human development, art and water movement, our skills combine to create a unique educational method, ”summarizes underwater educator Cris Santos.

The Atlantis program includes activities open to the community such as online lectures and a body and seaweed workshop where participants collect seaweed to learn more about its food benefits and ends with a Exhibition on the waterfront of Avenida 25 de Abril in Sesimbra with photographs of all phases of the project in an open-air gallery.

This first edition is funded by EEA Grants and Hydrokompass with support from the Sesimbra community and nearly two dozen partners. The second edition has not yet been defined, but the organizers plan to continue in Sesimbra.