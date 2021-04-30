Reading and digital: the harsh reality of facts (1) | opinion

More and more messages – properly supported by the advertising apparatus and ongoing advertising – explain the dire consequences of online education and exposure of children and young people to technological paraphernalia (tablets, iPhones, television, social networks). . In a recent interview with BBC News, Michel Desmurget, Research Director at the National Institute of Health in France, suggests that we are a generation of “digital bastards”, that is, children and adolescents who in the future will have lived “the corresponding 30 School years in front of the screens or, if you prefer, 16 years of full-time work! “. This corresponds to “almost three hours a day for two-year-olds, about five hours for eight-year-olds and more than seven hours for young people”. Before the age of 18, certain cognitive abilities are irrevocably affected. In particular, socio-cognitive competencies that relate to discursive production, language, the ability to understand the world and to establish or establish association, deduction, induction and empathy relationships in the world.

In fact, it is grasping the complex surrounding reality that we are talking about and we need to talk about when it comes to looking at what is happening in current education. It is about the construction of a free and responsible, conscious and autonomous personality, which without the developed socio-linguistic and socio-affective skills is nothing more than a combination of primitive forces ready to explode in the face of all adversities, it is the reactions of anger to see the states of depression or apathy of many children and adolescents).

What for Vigotsky (1896-1934) in Thinking and Language (Ed. Martins Fontes) is the key idea, namely that thinking and language are born and connected at the same time, is nothing other than theory, it is the speed with which in one Decade something more Homo Sapiens was edited. What happened was a kind of fragmentation of language – impoverished lexicon, syntax due to mistakes and lack of logical context – a reflection of a fragmented thought, as if the synapses obeyed momentary minutes of meaning, followed by so many minutes of alienation … Homo sapiens, a Orator and producer of symbolization, now – in the correct expression by Viriato Soromenho Marques (see Jornal de Letras from March 24th to April 6th) – homo amnesicus. It is still Ortega y Gasset’s mass man who is returning – the man who hates the freedom and accepts to be a slave of any kind of tutelage. In the end, this man was always necessary for the hollow ideology. He is the happy, uncritical worker, civil servant, who looks at everyone who questions authority or who dares to feel and think differently, and threaten every heterodoxy with the same censorship and will as every “grave, curious wasteland.” “.

Now that we have returned to face-to-face courses, it is imperative to say that with the digital age, such a mass person is increasingly present in education. Facts, Causes and Consequences: In schools there is no freedom to teach as one thinks, there are so many disciplinary departmental impositions, so many ministerial directives, so much obsession with the notorious curriculum goals – these are general guidelines, not the ultimate goal of teaching! There is no such thing as intellectual production itself: university professors become papermakers, no more rehearsals; The most shameful careerism prevails, taking into account the quality of the work, but also the quantity for the evaluation of the research centers and researchers. Just. Classes resent the lack of a real investigative spirit, such as the technocratic network that forces endless meetings about additional things. In the humanities and other areas, even in the so-called “scientific areas”, there is no authentic reading pedagogy, as facilitating uniformity is preferred to building competent readers – it takes time and work.

Whoever does not admit that it is so is because he does not see or does not want to see. Will there be any exceptions? Naturally. But the general pattern is this. The “Homo Amnesicus” wins in this fight, which is still the fight for human freedom on the horizon

At the moment it is not profitable. Writing is another area that is compromised in digital printing: the results are skewed no matter how much we talk about “strategies” to keep it from happening. The consequence is obvious: the students themselves prefer mere results to research: an 18 who assigns because it does not cause problems, a teacher who assigns an 11 or a 12 has to sign the petition to be unfair. It’s a digital generation born a click away. This is our daily bread in all other levels of education.

Online fans have dominated since the 1st cycle. Exemplary employees are the same ones who, with exceptions, certainly condemn those who seldom turn lessons into a space in which education is the discovery of the imaginary, the rigor of the expression of thought. The new inquisitors bring the tablet and use platforms as weapons against those who go out of style, take books, use language without technocratic jargon: these are off, those are on; Some are Bill Gates supporters, others are nostalgic for Miguel de Unamuno. The latter, as much as they have read and know how to seduce the younger ones who, confused, find the classes where literary and cultural heritage is the be-all and end-all of didactic-pedagogical work, are an endangered species and the faster they are extinguished the better. Whoever does not admit that it is so is because he does not see or does not want to see. Will there be any exceptions? Naturally. But the general pattern is this. Homo amnesicus wins in this fight, which is still on the horizon the fight for human freedom.