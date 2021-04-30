Open letter – how much does an airport in central Lisbon cost? | opinion

Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Antonio Costa,

We, the undersigned associations and civil movements that are active and intervening in Lisbon, work together for a socially just and integrative city that is prosperous and balanced, environmentally friendly, committed to its residents and open to its visitors. We believe that civic intervention and participation are fundamental to the political processes associated with this purpose, which only then become transparent and cooperative.

Admittedly, Lisbon is a city where socio-economic development, the quality of the environment and the well-being of its residents are heavily influenced by Portela Airport, which is currently called Humberto Delgado. It is a large international airport, one of the 20 largest in Europe, with the characteristics of a hub for intercontinental flights within the city, close to residential areas, leisure and sports areas and critical structures such as hospitals, schools and universities. In the year before the (temporary) impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel, there were around 230,000 aircraft movements carrying more than 30 million passengers – an increase of 200% from 2004 – mainly in tourism.

This situation harms more than 250,000 citizens in Lisbon and the neighboring countries (data from the European Environment Agency, published in 2020), who are exposed to noise levels that are well above the maximum permitted by law in sensitive areas – including at night – and well beyond those of values ​​recommended by the World Health Organization, the current operation obviously being illegal. The effects of excessive noise on human health include a decrease in well-being and sleep quality, an increase in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, visits and additional hospital admissions, and an increased risk of mortality. It also affects children’s learning ability and cognitive development. In the vicinity of the airport, citizens are also affected by high levels of air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), ultrafine particles, carbon monoxide (CO) and volatile organic compounds that increase the incidence and severity of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can also cause a higher incidence and susceptibility to aggressive forms of Covid-19. Furthermore, the risk of aerial accidents in densely populated areas, although statistically unlikely, cannot be ignored as it would be devastating. We are therefore facing an unsustainable situation in terms of human health and the quality of life of citizens.

Across Europe, only the largest existing airport, Heathrow, near London, can be compared to Humberto Delgado in terms of the number of people affected by noise. However, it is 25 km from the city center and does not have as much impact on critical structures as in Lisbon. The health effects of these infrastructures also have enormous economic costs, which are usually in the hands of the public. A London City Council study assessed the additional damage to public health from expanding Heathrow airport operations by £ 20 billion to £ 25 billion. The remaining airports on the European continent, nestled in dense urban areas that had the same level of disruption (including that of Tegel – which served Berlin and just closed -, Munich, Oslo, and Athens) became areas of plenty lower density relocated population in which the risk to the health and safety of citizens has been reduced. In any of these locations, cities have remained attractive, and the public health costs avoided with these relocations have helped reduce the investment made in them.

Lisbon will not be able to become a sustainable travel destination if we return to the same model of mass tourism, especially if the country remains isolated by rail and continues to rely on aviation dependency that is incompatible with environmental goals and climate justice

In addition to these problems, Lisbon had to contend with a very high tourist load until the beginning of the pandemic. Humberto Delgado Airport, due to the exponential growth of its activities until the beginning of 2020, is closely linked to an urban development model based on mass tourism that captures the physical space of the city and its economic fabric and deteriorates the quality of its citizens. lives and pushes its residents to the periphery. We recognize the importance and economic interest of tourism to the city, but we understand that its development needs to be planned rather than cyclical in order to pursue a long-term sustainable and integrated vision. An unruly and excessive tourist burden associated with the intensive and unweighted exploration of the territory destroys the social cohesion of the city, beautifies it and alienates its citizens. Tourism is an economic activity that is essential to the life of the city and must be developed within the limits that the principles of social, economic and environmental sustainability allow. The model of tourism development of the last decade in Lisbon turned out to be deeply extractivist, predatory and exclusive and alienated communities living in tourist destinations, namely the population of the neighborhoods of this city. Lisbon will not be able to become a sustainable tourist destination if we return to the same model of mass tourism after the end of the pandemic, especially if the country remains in its isolation on the rails and continues to rely on air transport alongside the Impact on the population incompatible with environmental goals and climate justice.

Taking into account the recently announced strategic environmental assessment of the location of Lisbon Airport and its hypothetical expansion or relocation, we therefore ask the XXII. Government of the Portuguese Republic to include the conduct of this assessment in this assessment by legitimate and scientifically credible public bodies to take into account the legitimate rights of the affected population, both for their current location and for others. Therefore, they must be explicitly included as a basis in the phase of defining the scope of this assessment:

1. The impact and costs of the current and future operation of Humberto Delgado Airport or the alternatives considered on the affected population in terms of:

The. their quality of life, during working hours, study and rest;

BB Your health, particularly in terms of sleep quality, the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems, and respiratory diseases;

ç. Exposure to the risk of aerial accidents;

2. The impact of the underlying tourism model on the Lisbon region and in particular on the city itself in all its components, including social, economic and housing-related, as well as the study of the tourist resilience in an urban setting.

