Liquid Handling Technology Market By 2027 With Growth Analysis and Forecast | Lonza, PerkinElmer, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report on the global Liquid Handling Technology industry is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Liquid Handling Technology market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Aurora Biomed Inc

Danaher

BioTek Instruments, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Analytik Jena AG

Corning Incorporated

Formulatrix

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

LABCYTE INC

Lonza

PerkinElmer Inc

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

The market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The Liquid Handling Technology business report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2019, the base year 2018 and the forecast for the years 2021-2027.

An international Liquid Handling Technology report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose.

Segmentation Of Liquid Handling Technology Market:

By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By Technology

Valve Dispensing Technology

Syringe Solenoid Technology

Inkjet-Technology

Glass Capillary Technology

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, QIAGEN and Hamilton entered into an affirmative agreement to collaborate their operations in order to improvise the performance of QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, a test for detection of TB, by adding the expertise and knowledge of Hamilton. Hamilton Robotics is a global pioneer in automation and liquid handling technology and would collaborate its Hamilton’s Microlab STAR automated liquid handling technology into the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay workflow in order to save time of operation, reduce the possibility of any error and ensure consistency in the performance.

In February 2018, TTP Labtech Ltd, an international leader in automation and instrumentation for life science applications has developed and launched a new and innovative liquid handling technique namely dragonfly discovery, which provide researchers with a platform to form complicated testing solutions in an affordable and quick set up with maximum efficiency.

The Liquid Handling Technology market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Liquid handling technology is a technology that is used in laboratories in order to blend, mix, sample and combine liquids. High level of automation is adopted to ensure precision and quick liquid handling, and thus there in an introduction of robotics in liquid handling to include automated liquid handling technologies. They have an extensive application in genomics, drug discovery, cancer research, and other life sciences and are extensively used in medical laboratories and in the clinical diagnostics market.

Market Drivers

The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market

Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors

Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market

Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market

Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market

High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market

Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Handling Technology Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Liquid Handling Technology Market report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Middle East & Africa Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Liquid Handling Technology Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Liquid Handling Technology Market Products

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Liquid Handling Technology in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

