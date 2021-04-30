Juice Concentrates Market 2021 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2026

The latest research report on Juice Concentrates Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Juice Concentrates market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Kanegrade Ltd.; Northwest Naturals.; Welch’s; Shimlahills.; LemonConcentrate S.L.; NAM VIET F&B; Iprona AG; Sunmet Juice Company; California Concentrate; W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG; Jns Commodities & Specialities Private Limited.; NationalRaisin Company; Himalayan Food Park.; among others.

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

Growing demand for convenience food & beverage products will drive the market growth

Increasing health consciousness among population will accelerate the market

Changing consumer preference in food habits will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of natural sweeteners will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising demand for NFC juices will restrain the market growth

Juice concentrates contain fructose which can cause harmful effects to the body; this factor will also hamper the market growth

By Type (Fruit Juice Concentrates, Vegetable Juice Concentrates),

Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionary, Jams & Spreads, Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Soups),

Ingredients (Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates, Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates),

Form (Clear Concentrates, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate)

The JUICE CONCENTRATES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

