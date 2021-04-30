Intelligent Process Automation Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

The Intelligent Process Automation report endows with current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025 and hence proves to be a valuable source of information.

Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Intelligent Process Automation market are AntWorks, NICE Robotic Automation, KOFAX INC., softmotive, SAP SE, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, LarcAI, Kryon Systems, Autologyx Ltd., Echelon, Sanbot Innovation Technology. Ltd, Cinnamon, Inc. and Crowd Computing Systems, Inc.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in scope and usage of IT and automation within the globe with high acceptance ratio in the market

Automation with artificial intelligence helps in better customer experience and to grow in systematic manner

Minimizing the human work and error with optimum utilization of resources to earn greater efficiency of business enterprise in the market

Market Restraints:

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of artificial intelligence and robotics

Hard to penetrate in underdeveloped and low literacy rate regions

Cost of initial investment is very high and intelligent process automation may lead to an increase in human unemployment

Important Features of the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Report:

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Automation Anywhere, Inc., UiPath., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc.,

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Segmentation:

By Technology Natural Language Processing Machine and Deep Learning Neural Networks Virtual Agents Mini Bots and RPA Computer Vision Others Video Analytics Biometrics Expert Systems Sensor Processing Inference Engines

By Component Solutions Software Tools Platforms Services Professional Services Advisory/ Consulting Design and Implementation Training Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance {BFSI} Telecommunications and IT Transport and Logistics Media and Entertainment Retail and E-commerce Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others Travel and Hospitality Education Government and Public Sector Utilities

By Application IT Operations Business Process Automation Application Management Content Management Security Others Human Resource Management Incident Resolution Service Orchestration



