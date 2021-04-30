Global FRP Grating Market: Insights, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand 2028 – STRONGWELL CORPORATION, Techno-Composites Domine GmbH, Gebrüder Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics

FRP Grating Market research report has been structured by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of Global FRP Grating Industry. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. This wide-ranging market report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market report. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which FRP Grating Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market.

Market Insights

FRP grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of FRP grating market is attributed to the growing demand for high-performance and non-corrosive grating from various industries.

Major Market Players Covered in The FRP Grating Market Are:

The major players covered in the FRP grating market report are STRONGWELL CORPORATION, Techno-Composites Domine GmbH, Gebrüder Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, AGC MATEX CO., LTD, Liberty Pultrusions, AIMS INTERNATIONAL, McNICHOLS CO., INC., Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd, Dan.com, LOCKERGROUP, Eurograte: fiberglass gratings and FRP fencing, FERROTECH INTERNATIONAL FZE, Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd., Arham, SEASAFE, INC., JiangYin RunLin Molding New Materials Co.,Ltd and Exel Group World Wide among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Benefits for FRP Grating Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging FRP Grating Market trends and dynamics.

Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

Global FRP Grating Market Scope and Segments

FRP grating market is segmented on the basis of process, resin type, application and end-use industry. The growth of individual segments is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the extensive market.

On the basis of process, FRP grating market is segmented into molded FRP grating and pultruded FRP grating. In the coming years, the pultruded grating segment is expected to see higher growth owing to corrosion resistance, strong stability and superior durability of the powder-coated grating.

On the basis of resin type, FRP grating market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic resin, epoxy resin and polyurethane resin. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of polyester resin into orthophthalic polyester resin and isophthalic polyester resin.

The product performance of FRP grating can be enhanced by the use of resins or fiberglass. FRP grating is used with various resins to exhibit different properties and improve the performance of the material. Polyester is a pigment that is commonly used with FRP grinding for the manufacturing of lightweight and high intensity processing.

On the basis of application, FRP grating market is segmented into stair treads, walkways, platforms and other applications.

Based on end-use industry, FRP grating market is segmented into industrial, civil engineering, transportation, water management, cooling towers and marine. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of industrial into pharmaceutical, petrochemical, pulp & paper, food & beverage, oil & gas and mining.

Based on regions, the FRP Grating Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global FRP Grating Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope FRP Grating market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of FRP Grating Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of FRP Grating

Chapter 4: Presenting FRP Grating Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of FRP Grating market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

