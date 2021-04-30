Digital Signage in Healthcare Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

The Digital Signage in Healthcare report endows with current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025 and hence proves to be a valuable source of information. The report can be accessible to the users in the form of PDF or spreadsheet. Moreover, PPT format can also be offered depending upon client’s requirement. Further, the statistical and numerical data including facts and figures are characterized very properly with the help of charts, tables or graphs. The data and information cited in this Digital Signage in Healthcare report is very reliable as it is drawn only from the valuable and genuine resources.

Global digital signage in healthcare market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Players –

LG Electronics,

Sharp Corporation ,

Samsung Electronics America Leyard,

Sony Electronics Inc.,

AU Optronics Corp,

Barco, Panasonic Corporation, ,

Scala, E Ink Holdings Inc.,

Omnivex Corporation,

DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD.,

Exceptional 3D,

DAKTRONICS,

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.,

Intuiface, BenQ, ,

BrightSign, LLC,

Cisco Systems.,

Intel Corporation,

Keywest Technology, Inc.,

Microsoft,

NEC Display Solutions,

WinMate Inc.,

SHARP ELECTRONICS CORPORATION,

Planar Systems, Hitachi Ltd,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

ONELAN Limited,

UCVIEW,

STRATACACHE Delta Electronics, Inc. among others.

Global digital signage in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, LG Electronics launched latest curved OLED Signage. The concept for display and its execution was done by HS Ad India along with LG CNS, LG Electronics and key Ambience Group Associates. This product suitable for numerous promotion purposes including advertising high-end products. With this introduction there will be increased product portfolio and revenue of a company

In December 2018, Leyard and Planar enhanced their sports and entertainment division by partnership with Lighthouse Technologies. With this partnership there will be various offering of display technology to consumers. This partnership will leverage the two companies’ respective strengths creating innovative technology

Key Segmentation: Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market

Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market Outlook By Offering

Hardware,

Software and Services

Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market Outlook By Type

Video Walls,

Video Screen,

Transparent LED Screen,

Digital Poster,

Kiosks and Others

Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market Outlook By Technology

LCD, LED and Projection

Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market Outlook By Location

Out-Store and In-Store)

Global Digital Signage in Healthcare Market Outlook By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

