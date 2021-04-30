Digital Asset Management Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2027

Digital Asset Management market research report performs an estimation of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts and forecasters have been utilized here. Besides, the Digital Asset Management report is wonderfully characterized using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can divulge best opportunities to be successful in the ABC industry with an excellent practice models and method of research used in this market report.

Data Bridge Market Research provides research study on “Digital Asset Management market” reports. Such report not only guides to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations but also to management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. With the market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The report puts on view significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players. Aprimo LLC; Adobe; OpenText Corp.; CELUM; MediaBeacon, Inc., An Esko Company; Canto, Inc.; Bynder; Widen; Northplains; MediaValet Inc.; Cognizant; Dell Inc.;

Global digital asset management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.65 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be significant surge in the usage of digital marketing practices along with a rise in the creation of digital assets.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; CampaignDrive; Workfront, Inc.; Adgistics; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Bright; Brandworkz Ltd.; Celartem, Inc. dba Extensis; globaledit; SHIFT; MerlinOne; Nuxeo; Vision Information Transaction AG; Montala Limited; QBNK Holding AB (publ) among others.

Global Digital Asset Management Market: Segment Analysis

By Component

Solutions Video Management Creative Tool Integration Asset Analytics Web Content Integration Brand Portals Asset & Metadata Archiving Lifecycle & Rights Management

Services Consulting System Integration Training & Support



By Product

Brand

Library

Production

Digital Supply Chain Services

By Application

Enterprise

Sales

IT

Marketing

Broadcasting & Publishing

Photography & Graphic Designing

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Museums & Art

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Education

Travel & Tourism

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for these services as a software service, rather than on-cloud; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of prevalence of IoT in the various end-use industries resulting in significant usage of innovative technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of this technology from the media & entertainment, retail market which is expected to foster growth in the market

Advancements in the market resulting in combining the technology with other technological offerings for business operations

Market Restraints:

Lack in preference of these services as major brands and organizations prefer the conventional methods; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Large levels of costs for the cloud-based services coupled with concerns regarding privacy of data over these services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market’

Inadequate availability of technically skilled professionals required for the proper integration and maintenance of these services, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Digital Asset Management Market:

In February 2018, Bynder announced that they had agreed to acquire Webdam, Shutterstock’s digital asset management operations. This acquisition will help in expansion of DAM (digital asset management) services in the North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa region. This acquisition is a strategic one to meet the growing demands of managing the significant amounts of digital assets available globally.

In March 2017, Aprimo LLC announced that they had acquired ADAM Software, whose business operations are to be integrated with Aprimo’s platform. This integration will enable customers in providing a certified solution for publishing and creation of assets in one unified solution. This product offering will enable them to have a greater consumer base globally.

Key questions answered in the Global Digital Asset Management Market report include:

What will be Digital Asset Management market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Digital Asset Management market?

Who are the key players in the world Digital Asset Management industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Digital Asset Management market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Digital Asset Management industry?

