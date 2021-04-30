Data Center Busway Positive Demand and Development Approaches through 2021-2027

Data Center Busway market research report performs an estimation of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts and forecasters have been utilized here. Besides, the Data Center Busway report is wonderfully characterized using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can divulge best opportunities to be successful in the industry with an excellent practice models and method of research used in this market report.

Global data center busway market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand for energy efficient power distribution systems.

Universal Electric Corporation; Eaton; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; EAE Inc.; Markwell; Vertiv Group Corp.; Delta Power Solutions; Vass Electrical Industries; WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED; Anord Mardix Inc.; ABB; PDI; Applied Power Solutions; Legrand; Site Preparation Management Co,.Ltd. and Somet among others.

Global Data Center Busway Market: Segment Analysis

By Product

Air Splicing Busway (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Busway (CMC)

High Strength Enclosed Busway (CFW)

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Others

By Type

3-Phase 4-Wire

3-Phase 5-Wire

Others

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare & Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of data center colocations globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing number of data centers installation and integration globally is boosting this market growth

Significant advantages of busway trunking systems in data centers over traditional cabling infrastructure also drivers the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitations regarding the installation method results in lower temperature stability rate which hampers the market growth

Complications arising due to the cable accumulation in these components is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Data Center Busway Market:

In February 2019, Legrand announced that they had acquired Universal Electric Corporation, manufacturers of the “Starline” brand of busway associated product offerings. This acquisition is evident of the strategy that Legrand works with, i.e. expansion of their business capabilities and geographical presence with the help of mergers, acquisitions

In September 2017, PDI announced the launch of “Quick Connect Tap Off Box” designed for overhead power busway distribution systems. This product launch is designed to improve the maintaining requirements while easing the installation processes while also helping in the management of energy to increase the revenue generations

