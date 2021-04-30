Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Positive Demand and Development Approaches through 2021-2027

Content Delivery Network (CDN) market research report performs an estimation of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts and forecasters have been utilized here. Besides, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) report is wonderfully characterized using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can divulge best opportunities to be successful in the industry with an excellent practice models and method of research used in this market report.

Global content delivery network (CDN) market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for the efficient use of live delivery and loading, consumption of high data over internet and increase in the demand of enhanced video content.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Segment Analysis

By Content

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Component

Solutions Web Performance Optimization Media Delivery Cloud Security

Services

By Provider Type

Traditional CDN

Telco CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer‐to-Peer CDN

By Application

Media and Entertainment

Online Gaming

E-Commerce

E-learning

Healthcare Services

Enterprises Small Scale Enterprise Medium Scale Enterprise Large Scale Enterprise



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand of internet services might act as a catalyst

Improvement in the broadband infrastructure may enhance the market

High demand of online videos and applications which provide live online streaming can accelerate the market

Developments in the mobile technology and increase in the usage of social media has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Issues related to latency and slow internet may hinder the market

Complications involved in the architecture of CDN might restrict the growth

Continuous monetization of websites and apps could hamper the market

Key Developments in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:

In February 2019, Akamai and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. announced their collaboration in order to develop blockchain-based online payment network. The blockchain-based method for the payment would increase the securities in the online transactions

In February 2019, Google showed its intent to acquire Alooma in order to simplify their cloud migration. This acquisition would help Google to improve their automated migration experience of customers to Google Cloud

