Cannabis Market 2021 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2028

The latest research report on Cannabis Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Cannabis market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek, SpeedWeed, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harborside Health Center, Steep Hill, Inc., CBD Einstein., Weedmaps, Zenabis Global Ltd. GCH, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of medicinal applications of cannabis and the increasing legalization of cannabis has been directly impacting the growth of cannabis market.

Cannabis is a plant, people use dried leaves, seed oil, and other parts of the cannabis plant for recreational and medicinal purposes. It can be a happy outcome and can alleviate the symptoms of various conditions, such as chronic pain. Some of the cannabis ingredients work mentally (they change the mind), but some do not. The strength and balance of the ingredients vary, depending on how the producer grows and how the plant works. Cannabis-based products come from dried flower buds, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis sativa (hemp) plant. The legal status of medical and recreational cannabis varies from state to state. People considering buying or using cannabis should first consider whether it is legal in their case.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Conducts Overall CANNABIS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others),

Usage (Medical, Recreational),

Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others),

Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others)

The countries covered in the cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE; in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.

In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael ’71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.

In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

