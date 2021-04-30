Câmara de Paredes admits that “Legionella” were discovered in a school pavilion Legionella

The Câmara de Paredes in the Porto district admitted this Thursday that the Legionella bacterium was discovered in the pavilion of the primary school 2.3 of the city on Monday, which however guaranteed that “pupils and athletes were never in danger”.

“Students and athletes were never in danger. This situation is mainly due to the fact that the infrastructure was stopped to anticipate this possibility, the analyzes were stepped up and as soon as the information reached us it was immediately communicated to the school and the local health delegation, as well as the União Sport Clube de Paredes ” , it says in a statement that socialist autarky sent to Lusa.

According to the municipality, “the activities were stopped and the municipality council worked with the club on a solution for the practice of roller hockey and futsal”.

Paredes’ position comes after the local PSD issued a statement asking if “the Legionella attacked Paredes again”.

“Alexandre Almeida [presidente da câmara] He’s a bad city manager indeed. After four years in office, he was still unable to learn from his own mistakes. Due to the presence of Legionella, this continues to endanger the health of young and less young citizens, this time in the municipal pavilion that supports the EB 2/3 school in Paredes, and not only endangers young students but also those roller hockey practitioners who are now theirs Have to do sports in Penafiel, ”says Ricardo Sousa, President of the Paredes PSD Political Committee.

The party recalls the case of Legionella in the Rota dos Móveis sports complex (swimming pools and gymnasium) in Recarei and the “similar situation after a few months in the school centers in Recarei and Mouriz”.

“Paredes is known today as the capital of the Legionella,” complains the social democratic leader.

In this case in the educational institution of the county seat, which was denounced by the PSD this Thursday, the chamber claims that “the school has a plan for the prevention and control of Legionella and that the community in conjunction with the school is strengthening and implementing this program also analyzes.

It is also recalled that “due to the pandemic, the pavilion showers have not been used, have been used by students and have been exposed to sporting activities”,

“With the beginning of the same, the use of the bathhouses was still forbidden and the analyzes were carried out promptly,” adds the self-sufficiency.